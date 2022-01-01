Menu

Zenagui BENREZZAK

WAHRAN

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Autocad
Medium Voltage
Project planning
Industrial design
Development of markets and conventional travels
Audit

Entreprises

  • Sonelgaz - Electrical research engineer

    2013 - maintenant Study in site connection requests and electrical lines shifting MT/BT
    Development of markets and conventional travels or electrical lines elevation MT/BT
    Monitoring the portfolio of SONELGAZ business connections and movements
    Monitoring receivables business portfolio of electricity power connection.
    Monitoring instances accounts
    Participate in connections studies of Ht/Mt posts
    Ensure compliance with the schedule and timing of works Sonelgaz ,

  • Railway Project OUED TLELAT - Senior Engineer

    2009 - 2013 : Senior Engineer of Railway Project OUED TLELAT- Morocco's borders ``overhead and substation Railway Electrification'' (200 km double track electrified 2 * 25kv, 220 km / h) (ANESRIF) : National Agency of Study and Monitoring of the implementation of railway investment, it is a mixture of the Italian (Condotte-Rizani),Spanish engineering consultants, Portuguese and Algerian companies. (Tpf planége -Getinsa -Saiti.).
    Participate in research projects APS -APD
    Reviews constraints through the project (electrical, water, gas, telecom, expropriation).
    Organize working meetings on site and office for the removal of constraints.
    Established a work schedule for survey constraints.
    Prepare specifications for ducts of water, gas, Naftal.( deviations and debasement mechanical protection and cathodes)
    Participate in studies of mechanical and cathodes protection of buried pipes.
    Established projects running electrical lines MV / LV and EHV / HV through the project.
    Monitoring the movement of electrical lines and buried pipelines.
    Verify technical feasibility with local constraints.
    Participate in the development of the project in collaboration with the disciplines: civil engineering, operator and Signaling
    Review the records APS, APS enriched, APD of lot ``Electrification''
    Participate in studies of system choices of architecture and design on railway power system.
    Studying the architecture of power supply networks, the high and medium voltage installations, distribution facilities of traction current
    Guide implementation of technical records, plans, in collaboration with the consulting firm
    Examine the implementation of electric substations
    Optimize technical solutions
    Estimate and track the estimated budget and project work
    Monitoring patterns of catenaries and substations.
    Monitoring picketing catenaries
    Checking attachments of the executed now work company
    Manage human and material resources on site
    Monitor the progress of construction and the necessary corrective actions implement
    Ensure compliance with the schedule and deadlines
    Ensure compliance with health and safety rules
    Technical management of the administration ,

  • Electricity Realization Company - Applications Research Engineer

    2008 - 2008

Formations

  • Alstom (Alger)

    Alger 2012 - 2012 : ALSTOM TRANSPORT in Algiers, KIFFAN CLUB center:
    (Catenaries, Substations, SCADA)
    - Operations & Maintenance on Overhead Lines and Substations

  • TSO (Souk Ahress)

    Souk Ahress 2009 - 2009 Location of substation
    Knowing the substation amenities
    The link with SONELGAZ for the substation connection
    Realize the difference between the CC & CA catenaries

  • Université Djillali Elyabes (Sidi Bel Abbes)

    Sidi Bel Abbes 2000 - 2006 Electrical Engineer

    Option : Network Engineering
    Graduation project: Transport of Electrical Energy.

  • Lycée Maghni Sandid (Ain Témouchent)

    Ain Témouchent 1997 - 2000 Bachelors Degree

    Bachelor's degree diploma,
    Option: Exact Sciences

