Zenagui BENREZZAK

Mes compétences :
Microsoft Project
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel
Internet
Autocad
Medium Voltage
Project planning
Industrial design
Development of markets and conventional travels
Audit
Entreprises
Sonelgaz
- Electrical research engineer
2013 - maintenantStudy in site connection requests and electrical lines shifting MT/BT
Development of markets and conventional travels or electrical lines elevation MT/BT
Monitoring the portfolio of SONELGAZ business connections and movements
Monitoring receivables business portfolio of electricity power connection.
Monitoring instances accounts
Participate in connections studies of Ht/Mt posts
Ensure compliance with the schedule and timing of works Sonelgaz ,
Railway Project OUED TLELAT
- Senior Engineer
2009 - 2013: Senior Engineer of Railway Project OUED TLELAT- Morocco's borders ``overhead and substation Railway Electrification'' (200 km double track electrified 2 * 25kv, 220 km / h) (ANESRIF) : National Agency of Study and Monitoring of the implementation of railway investment, it is a mixture of the Italian (Condotte-Rizani),Spanish engineering consultants, Portuguese and Algerian companies. (Tpf planége -Getinsa -Saiti.).
Participate in research projects APS -APD
Reviews constraints through the project (electrical, water, gas, telecom, expropriation).
Organize working meetings on site and office for the removal of constraints.
Established a work schedule for survey constraints.
Prepare specifications for ducts of water, gas, Naftal.( deviations and debasement mechanical protection and cathodes)
Participate in studies of mechanical and cathodes protection of buried pipes.
Established projects running electrical lines MV / LV and EHV / HV through the project.
Monitoring the movement of electrical lines and buried pipelines.
Verify technical feasibility with local constraints.
Participate in the development of the project in collaboration with the disciplines: civil engineering, operator and Signaling
Review the records APS, APS enriched, APD of lot ``Electrification''
Participate in studies of system choices of architecture and design on railway power system.
Studying the architecture of power supply networks, the high and medium voltage installations, distribution facilities of traction current
Guide implementation of technical records, plans, in collaboration with the consulting firm
Examine the implementation of electric substations
Optimize technical solutions
Estimate and track the estimated budget and project work
Monitoring patterns of catenaries and substations.
Monitoring picketing catenaries
Checking attachments of the executed now work company
Manage human and material resources on site
Monitor the progress of construction and the necessary corrective actions implement
Ensure compliance with the schedule and deadlines
Ensure compliance with health and safety rules
Technical management of the administration ,
Electricity Realization Company
- Applications Research Engineer
2008 - 2008
Formations
Alstom (Alger)
Alger2012 - 2012: ALSTOM TRANSPORT in Algiers, KIFFAN CLUB center:
(Catenaries, Substations, SCADA)
- Operations & Maintenance on Overhead Lines and Substations
TSO (Souk Ahress)
Souk Ahress2009 - 2009Location of substation
Knowing the substation amenities
The link with SONELGAZ for the substation connection
Realize the difference between the CC & CA catenaries
Université Djillali Elyabes (Sidi Bel Abbes)
Sidi Bel Abbes2000 - 2006Electrical Engineer
Option : Network Engineering
Graduation project: Transport of Electrical Energy.