Zéphirin Léonel APANGHA NDOUMA
Zéphirin Léonel APANGHA NDOUMA
Paris
En résumé
JE M'APPELLE APANGHA NDOUMA ZEPHIRIN LEONEL
Mes compétences :
Production
Maintenance
Entreprises
AIR LIQUIDE GABON
- MAINTENANCIEN PRODUCTEUR AZOTE LIQUIDE
Paris
2010 - maintenant
ENTRETENIR UNE MACHINE DE PRODUCTION CHANGEMENT DE LA TURBINE
AIR liquide Port-Gentil
- Operateur en production
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Lycée Technique Jean Fidele OTANDO (Port Gentil)
Port Gentil
2012 - maintenant
BTS
Réseau
Annelyse NZINGA SEKI
Armel Gael KOMBILA
Dorsene NFONO
Felix CASTRO
Isaac Lévy N'NANG MENGUÉ
Maite ADA NDOUME
Mboula Massackouani LANDRY HULRICK
Meye Mengue ALAIN
Ulrich Andry DOUGANDAGA
Wilfried BIKE BI NDONG
