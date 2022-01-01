Retail
Zephirin NANA
Zephirin NANA
BUEA
En résumé
Je suis Zephirin NANA et je suis ingénieur en électricité et chef conducteur travaux a ALUCAM ,
KALFRELEC
- Chef conducteur traveaux
2012 - maintenant
Réaliser les ouvrages
plusieurs installations en électricité partout au Cameroun
IUT FOTSO VICTOR DE BANDJOUN (Bandjoun)
Bandjoun
2007 - maintenant
BTS
technicien
Abdouley ABA
Bernard EPONLO
Gervais Constant SOMO FOTSO
Herbert Armand TALOM NGUIFO
Michel KUATE KAMDEM
Michel WAMBO
Patrick NJUEKOU NYALEU
Paul KAPESKY MBA (TALLA MBA)
Renson TCHINDA LADZOU
