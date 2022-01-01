Menu

Zephirin NANA

BUEA

En résumé

Je suis Zephirin NANA et je suis ingénieur en électricité et chef conducteur travaux a ALUCAM ,

Entreprises

  • KALFRELEC - Chef conducteur traveaux

    2012 - maintenant Réaliser les ouvrages
    plusieurs installations en électricité partout au Cameroun

Formations

  • IUT FOTSO VICTOR DE BANDJOUN (Bandjoun)

    Bandjoun 2007 - maintenant BTS

    technicien

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :