Menu

Zeraoula BELEHCENE

NANTERRE

En résumé

Mes compétences :
ARIB

Entreprises

  • GCBTP - POMPISET

    NANTERRE 2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • الديوان الوطني للامتحنات عن بوعد (Ain Defla)

    Ain Defla 2013 - 2015

  • ZERAOULA BELEHCENE (Ain Defla)

    Ain Defla 2010 - maintenant INFORMATIQUE

    DEMANEDI DE TRAVAIL

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :