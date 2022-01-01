Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Zetchi SONIA
Ajouter
Zetchi SONIA
BORDJ BOU ARRERIDJ
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Office
Exel
Entreprises
Condor electronics
- Gestionnaire du personel
2010 - maintenant
Formations
Centre Formation Supérieur GRH (BBA)
BBA
2010 - 2013
GRH
Réseau
Khaled HAMZA
Rami DJELLABI
Annuaire des membres :
a
b
c
d
e
f
g
h
i
j
k
l
m
n
o
p
q
r
s
t
u
v
w
x
y
z