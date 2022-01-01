Menu

Zeynabou THIAM

LE CHESNAY

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Solidworks
CATIA
Matlab
Lifecycle management

Entreprises

  • Valeo- Systèmes Thermiques - Stage

    2014 - 2014 Recensement et évaluation technique des solutions de fixation des composants sur les radiateurs de refroidissement. Réaliser une bibliothèque de composants et design de fixation d'éléments sur radiateur et de fixation du radiateur sur véhicule. Vérification des pièces sur Catia et sur PLM (Product Lifecycle management).

  • Valeo - Technician trainee in R & D within the RAISE team

  • Eco Engineering - Plasturgie - Stage

    2013 - 2013 Etude du dimensionnement et la conception d'un compacteur BinBox sur Solidworks.

Formations

  • EICESI CESI

    Nanterre 2013 - 2017 general engineering apprenticeship in mechanical engineering

    2017 : Apprentie Ingénieur généraliste - EI.CESI Nanterre(92)

  • IUT

    Alencon 2013 - 2014 Professional license mechanics, design studies and projects

Réseau

