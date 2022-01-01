Zeynep BAHAROGLU

Vous pouvez me retrouver sur linkedin.



5 years experience of research in microbiology and genetics at INRA, CNRS and Institut Pasteur, as well as a short term project at University College London. Public, European and private fundings.



Internships in CNRS, and University of California Irvine medical center.



Ten scientific publications in peer reviewed international journals (EMBO journal, PLoS Genetics, Molecular Microbiology, DNA repair, Springer, MMBR, JBC).



Management skills acquired during supervision of master students, writing of scientific projects and articles, scientific peer review, participation in the experimental design and the teaching of a course for graduate students (September 2011).



My experience in research allowed me to take full advantage of my inventiveness, originality, dynamism, initiative taking and sense of responsibility.



I speak french, english and turkish fluently.I am learning italian.



Mes compétences :

Génétique

Recherche

Microbiologie

Ouverture d'esprit

Innovation

Adaptation

Santé

Créativité