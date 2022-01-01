Retail
Zeynep CATLI
Zeynep CATLI
VILLEURBANNE
Entreprises
Boulangerie-Pâtisserie BETTANT
- Vendeuse employée polyvalente
2008 - 2010
vendeuse en caisse, service, mise en rayon, inventaire de la caisse
Formations
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin
Lyon
2013 - maintenant
Master 1
Université Lyon 3 Jean Moulin (Lyon)
Lyon
2007 - 2011
AES
Lycée Frederic Fays
Villeurbanne
2004 - 2007
STG CFE (comptabilité et finances de l'entreprise)
Réseau
Alexandra GRAND
Ali OZENICI
Didier MIRLAND
Eric TEISSIER
Julien TILLY
Mitia RAJAOFETRA
