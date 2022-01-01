Menu

Zeynep GURAKAN

PARIS

  • Hedgeserv - Managing Director and Board Member

    2015 - maintenant Established HedgeServ's fund administration and transfer agency operations in Luxembourg.
    Managed all aspects of the process including regulatory, operations, technology outsourcing and client relationship management.

  • Hedgeserv - Director and Equity Partner

    2007 - 2014 As one of the first hires in the start-up, actively involved in the establishment of the company's operations in New York, Cayman and Dublin from an operations and technology perspective.
    Provided domain level expertise in Hedge Fund operations in the development of HedgeServ's technology platform using Agile methods; Project Manager of firm-wide software deployments and the technology SSAE16 (SOC I) audit; oversight of application support and IT change management.

  • International Fund Services LLC in New York (A State Street Company) - Director of Fund Accounting

    2003 - 2007 Director in the New York NAV department overseeing multiple Hedge Fund clients with complex structures and allocations including Side pocket accounting, multi-currency allocations and consolidations. Management and coordination of client audits and financial statement preparations.

  • International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (A State Street Company) - Director

    1997 - 2002 Progressed from Associate to NAV Director overseeing the servicing of multiple hedge fund clients trading Mortgage Backed Securities, Fixed Income products, Interest and Credit Derivative Swaps

Formations

  • UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School (Dublin)

    Dublin 1996 - 1997 Masters in Business

  • University College Dublin (Dublin)

    Dublin 1993 - 1996 Bachelor of Commerce in Banking and Finance

