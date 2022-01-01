Zeynep GURAKAN

2015 - maintenantEstablished HedgeServ's fund administration and transfer agency operations in Luxembourg.
Managed all aspects of the process including regulatory, operations, technology outsourcing and client relationship management.
Hedgeserv
- Director and Equity Partner
2007 - 2014As one of the first hires in the start-up, actively involved in the establishment of the company's operations in New York, Cayman and Dublin from an operations and technology perspective.
Provided domain level expertise in Hedge Fund operations in the development of HedgeServ's technology platform using Agile methods; Project Manager of firm-wide software deployments and the technology SSAE16 (SOC I) audit; oversight of application support and IT change management.
International Fund Services LLC in New York (A State Street Company)
- Director of Fund Accounting
2003 - 2007Director in the New York NAV department overseeing multiple Hedge Fund clients with complex structures and allocations including Side pocket accounting, multi-currency allocations and consolidations. Management and coordination of client audits and financial statement preparations.
International Fund Services (Ireland) Limited (A State Street Company)
- Director
1997 - 2002Progressed from Associate to NAV Director overseeing the servicing of multiple hedge fund clients trading Mortgage Backed Securities, Fixed Income products, Interest and Credit Derivative Swaps
Formations
UCD Michael Smurfit Graduate Business School (Dublin)
Dublin1996 - 1997Masters in Business
University College Dublin (Dublin)
Dublin1993 - 1996Bachelor of Commerce in Banking and Finance