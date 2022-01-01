Retail
Zghab OUMAYMA
Zghab OUMAYMA
Gennevilliers
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Comptabilité
Marketing
Logistique
Entreprises
FedEx Express
- PFE
Gennevilliers
2015 - 2015
WFS - Worldwide Flight Services
- STAGE PERFECTIONNEMENT
2014 - 2014
Regency tunis hotel
- STAGE D INITIATION
2011 - 2011
Formations
Institut Superieur Des Etuses Technologiques De Charghuia (L'Ariana)
L'Ariana
2012 - 2014
Institut Supérieur Des Etudes Technologiques De CHARGUIA (L'Ariana)
L'Ariana
2011 - 2015
licence appliquée en administration des affaires
logistique et transport international
Réseau
Abdallah ESSONNI
Mohamed BEN GHAZI
