Zhanna HAYDAROVA

GUYANCOURT

En résumé

Four year experienced Buyer is looking for new job opportunities.

Mes compétences :
Procurement
year preparation
terms and conditions
process implementation
financial statements
financial reporting
Sales Ledger
SWIFT
Purchase Orders
Purchase Ledger
Microsoft Windows
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft Office
Master II Negotiation
Master I Negotiation
Marketing
Linux
Internet
Financial Accounting
Corel Draw Suite
Balance Sheet
Adobe Photoshop

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Construction - Purchasing Specialist

    GUYANCOURT 2013 - maintenant Bouygues Turkmen
    * Leading the procurement function and oversees all aspects of purchasing, negotiations, strategy, tool and process
    implementation for procurement related to goods and services
    * Negociating favorable contractual terms and conditions with suppliers ;
    * Delivering on cost reduction commitments through the identification, development and execution of strategic
    sourcing initiatives
    * Supporting strategic sourcing initiatives ;
    * Preparing documents for payment

  • Association Russofile - Stage

    2010 - 2010 Organisation, production et diffusion d’événements culturels et soutien à d’autres organisateurs.
    Aide à l’organisation des conférences / Accueil et aide aux étudiants

  • Sète - Administrative Assistant

    2010 - 2010 (spoken languages: French, Russian) - internship
    (3 months) Russofile Association
    * Organization, production and diffusion of cultural events ;
    * Composition of letters, memos, and other written communications on routine matters ;
    * Receiving, screening and responding to requests and complaints from visitors and telephone callers ;
    * Arranging of appointments, conferences and meetings. ;
    * Reception and orientation of students

  • Compagnie Américaine Coca-Cola Bottlers - 2006-2007 Assistante de Directeur ; Secrétaire, Standardiste, Traducteur/Interprète, Comptable

    2005 - 2007 Commercialisation de produits de la compagnie
    Accueil physique, réception, filtrage des appels téléphoniques

  • Coca-Cola - Executive Assistant & Financial Assistant

    ISSY LES MOULINEAUX 2005 - 2007 * Registration and tracking of orders, delivery receipts, assets, elements ;
    * Management of delivery time
    * Promotion of the new products ;
    * Translation of contracts and balance sheets ;
    * Supporting the Finance Manager by inputting into sales and purchase ledgers from source documents ;
    * Matching invoices to statements and purchase orders to invoices ;
    * Assisting the production of financial statements and applications, preparation of spreadsheets, reports and
    correspondence as required
    * Planning, organization and management workload to ensure contribution to the company's monthly financial
    reporting process is achieved in a timely and accurate manner
    * Ensuring swift payment of invoices ;
    * Assisting with end of year preparation and procedures

  • Language Center - Translator

    2004 - 2005 * Translation of technical, juridical and financial documents

  • Bureau de traduction DILMAC - Stage/Traductrice

    2003 - 2004 Traduction officielle, technique, juridique et financière (anglais, français, russe)

Formations

  • University Paul Valéry Montpellier III

    Montpellier 2012 - 2013 MASTER II Negotiation of International Projects

    Applied Foreign Languages
    Master II Negotiation of International Projects (management of financial projects; mortgage; economy of development
    and competition, management of companies)

  • Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery

    Montpellier 2011 - maintenant Négociation de Projets Internationaux

    export-import ; immobilier ; économie du développement et de la concurrence, management de PME

  • University Paul Valéry Montpellier III

    Montpellier 2011 - 2012 MASTER I Negotiation of International Projects

    Applied Foreign Languages
    Master I Negotiation of International Projects (mortgage; economy of development and competition, management of
    companies)

  • Université Montpellier 3 Paul Valery

    Montpellier 2010 - 2011 Licence - 3

    Licence – III, Art, Lettre, Langue, mention Langues Etrangères Appliquées - LEA
    Spécialité : Anglais-Russe (Droit, Economie, Gestion, Introduction à la comptabilité générale)

  • University Paul Valéry Montpellier III

    Montpellier 2010 - 2011 License - III

    Applied Foreign Languages
    License - III English-Russian (Law, Economy, Management, Introduction to Accounting)

  • Institut D'Etudes Françaises Pour Etrangers - IEFE (Montpellier)

    Montpellier 2008 - 2009 Niveaux B2 et C1

    Activités culturelles, civilisation, options

  • IEFE

    Montpellier 2008 - 2010 DELF B2

    French language and civilization courses

  • Economy And Management School (Ashgabat)

    Ashgabat 2007 - 2007 Administration accounting, financial accounting, Marketing

  • Université Internationale - Faculté Des Langues (Achgabat)

    Achgabat 2000 - 2004 Master 1

    Langue et Civilisation Russe – Turc - Mention bien.

  • International Turkmen Turkish University (Ashgabat)

    Ashgabat 2000 - 2004 Master I

