Zhe CHEN
Zhe CHEN
Puteaux
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Bureau Veritas
- Nuclear engineer
Puteaux
2013 - maintenant
Formations
ENSAM
Paris
2011 - 2013
Jiaotong University (Shanghai)
Shanghai
2006 - 2013
Bachelor&Master
Nuclear Science&Engineering
Réseau
Franck RYKACZEWSKI
Jiaping KE
Pascal HA PHAM
Santiago GUERRERO
Yuan TIAN
