Menu

Zhe CHEN

Puteaux

Election législatives 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Paris

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Bureau Veritas - Nuclear engineer

    Puteaux 2013 - maintenant

Formations

  • ENSAM

    Paris 2011 - 2013

  • Jiaotong University (Shanghai)

    Shanghai 2006 - 2013 Bachelor&Master

    Nuclear Science&Engineering

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :