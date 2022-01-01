Menu

2tma LOGISTIQUE

En résumé

IMPORTEZ ET EXPORTER A PARTIR DU CAMEROUN
Chers chargeurs CONTACTEZ 2TMA LOGISTIQUE Sarl pour vos opérations :

 TRAITEMENT PHYTOSANITAIRE: Bois ; Cacao ; Café, Coton ; Caoutchouc ; riz, semences; magasins conteneurs, Agro-Alimentaire et tous Autres produits ou espaces soumis au contrôle phytosanitaire
(Phytosanitary Treatment: Wood; cocoa; Coffee, cotton; rubber; rice, seeds; Container stores, Agro-Food and all other products or areas subject to phytosanitary control)

 VENTE DU BOIS (Sale Of Wood)
GRUMES ( Log) : Teck / Lati / Eyong / Koto / Ekop / Tali / Dabema / Bilinga / Okan / Azobe / Eyeck / …
DEBITES ( Debits): Doussie / Tali / Iroko / Moabi / Assamela / Pachyloba / Sappeli / Padouk / Sipo /…

 EXPORT : EMPOTAGE ET MISE À FOB (BOIS & AUTRES) Export: Potting and Set To FOB (Wood & Others)

 IMPORT: DEDOUANEMENT - ENLEVEMENT - LIVRAISON OU MISE EN TRANSIT
Import: Customs Clearance - Collection - Home Delivery If National (Put In Transit For Others)

 Transit & Transport (Transit & Transport)

Mes compétences :
TECHNICIEN AGRICOLE

Entreprises

  • ISTLLC SARL - DECLARANT

    2015 - 2018 MISE A FOB DES MARCHANDISES A EXPORTER ET DEDOUANEMENT DES VEHICULES ET AUTRES CONTENEURS IMPORTES
    (FOB GOODS FOR EXPORT AND CLEARANCE OF VEHICLES AND OTHER IMPORTED CONTAINERS)

  • Agrial - INGENIEUR AGRICOLE

    Caen 2003 - 2005

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau