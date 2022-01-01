IMPORTEZ ET EXPORTER A PARTIR DU CAMEROUN
Chers chargeurs CONTACTEZ 2TMA LOGISTIQUE Sarl pour vos opérations :
TRAITEMENT PHYTOSANITAIRE: Bois ; Cacao ; Café, Coton ; Caoutchouc ; riz, semences; magasins conteneurs, Agro-Alimentaire et tous Autres produits ou espaces soumis au contrôle phytosanitaire
(Phytosanitary Treatment: Wood; cocoa; Coffee, cotton; rubber; rice, seeds; Container stores, Agro-Food and all other products or areas subject to phytosanitary control)
VENTE DU BOIS (Sale Of Wood)
GRUMES ( Log) : Teck / Lati / Eyong / Koto / Ekop / Tali / Dabema / Bilinga / Okan / Azobe / Eyeck / …
DEBITES ( Debits): Doussie / Tali / Iroko / Moabi / Assamela / Pachyloba / Sappeli / Padouk / Sipo /…
EXPORT : EMPOTAGE ET MISE À FOB (BOIS & AUTRES) Export: Potting and Set To FOB (Wood & Others)
IMPORT: DEDOUANEMENT - ENLEVEMENT - LIVRAISON OU MISE EN TRANSIT
Import: Customs Clearance - Collection - Home Delivery If National (Put In Transit For Others)
Transit & Transport (Transit & Transport)
Mes compétences :
TECHNICIEN AGRICOLE
Pas de formation renseignée