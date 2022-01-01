Retail
Ababacar NDOYE
Ajouter
Ababacar NDOYE
DAKAR
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Pas de description
Entreprises
Oceanexpress ( congo )
- Second capitaine
2011 - maintenant
COSEC dakar
- Marin
2008 - 2009
Sodatra
- Second capitaine
2007 - 2008
Liaison maritime dakar-gorée ( LMDG )
- Second Capitaine
2006 - 2006
Sopasen
- Matelot
1996 - 2005
Formations
Ecole Nationale De Formation Maritime (Dakar)
Dakar
2010 - 2011
capitaine 500UMS
mention : TRES BIEN
Major de la promotion
Ecole Nationale De Formation Maritime (Dakar)
Dakar
2005 - 2006
brevet de capacitaire a la navigation maritime ( BCNM )
mention : BIEN
major de la promotion
Université Cheikh Anta Diop (UCAD)
1992 - 1995
duel
Lycee Demba Diop De Mbour (Sénégal) (Mbour)
Mbour
1989 - 1992
baccalaureat
CEM Lamine Senghor (Joal Fadiouth)
Joal Fadiouth
1984 - 1989
Brevet de fin d etude moyenne ( BFEM )
enseignement moyen
Réseau
Ass GUEY
Cisse EL HADJI THIERNO
Haby GRELET
Idrissa BIAYE
Mamadou Ndoye TALL
Ndiaye LAMINE
Papa Djibril Diagne DIAGNE
Pascal SENE
Sarr DJIBY
Souleymane DIAO