Ababacar NDOYE

DAKAR

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Oceanexpress ( congo ) - Second capitaine

    2011 - maintenant

  • COSEC dakar - Marin

    2008 - 2009

  • Sodatra - Second capitaine

    2007 - 2008

  • Liaison maritime dakar-gorée ( LMDG ) - Second Capitaine

    2006 - 2006

  • Sopasen - Matelot

    1996 - 2005

Formations

  • Ecole Nationale De Formation Maritime (Dakar)

    Dakar 2010 - 2011 capitaine 500UMS

    mention : TRES BIEN
    Major de la promotion

  • Ecole Nationale De Formation Maritime (Dakar)

    Dakar 2005 - 2006 brevet de capacitaire a la navigation maritime ( BCNM )

    mention : BIEN
    major de la promotion

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop (UCAD)

    1992 - 1995 duel

  • Lycee Demba Diop De Mbour (Sénégal) (Mbour)

    Mbour 1989 - 1992 baccalaureat

  • CEM Lamine Senghor (Joal Fadiouth)

    Joal Fadiouth 1984 - 1989 Brevet de fin d etude moyenne ( BFEM )

    enseignement moyen

