Abd BOU
Abd BOU
SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES
Mes compétences :
Autocad
COFATECH
- Chargé d'études CVC
2003 - maintenant
réalisation des notes de calcul,suivi des traveaux,modification des plans pour un ensemble de bureaux
Université Besançon Franche Comte (Belfort)
Belfort
2000 - 2002
génie des systémes industriels
IUT
Belfort
1998 - 2000
Bastien GEOFFROY
Gad MARCIANO
Salma BEN MAHMOUD