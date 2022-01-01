Menu

Abd BOU

SAINT QUENTIN EN YVELINES

En résumé

Mes compétences :
Autocad

Entreprises

  • COFATECH - Chargé d'études CVC

    2003 - maintenant réalisation des notes de calcul,suivi des traveaux,modification des plans pour un ensemble de bureaux

Formations

  • Université Besançon Franche Comte (Belfort)

    Belfort 2000 - 2002 génie des systémes industriels

  • IUT

    Belfort 1998 - 2000

Réseau