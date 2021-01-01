Menu

Abdalah BENMANI

  • Sisley
  • Ingénieur développement logiciels

Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • Sisley - Ingénieur développement logiciels

    Informatique | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310) 2021 - maintenant

  • Idemia France - Responsable Développement Logiciels

    Informatique | Osny (95520) 2018 - 2020

  • Docaposte DPS - Chef de projet technique

    Informatique | Paris (75000) 2018 - 2018

  • Societe Generale - Architecte Logiciels

    Informatique | Fontenay-sous-Bois (94120) 2017 - 2018

  • Directskills - Architecte Logiciels

    Informatique | Poissy (78300) 2014 - 2016

  • RS2I - Chef de projet technique

    Informatique | Levallois-Perret (92300) 2012 - 2014

  • Harris Broadcast Communication France SARL - Ingénieur développement logiciels

    Informatique | Cergy (95000) 2003 - 2011

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau

Pas de contact professionnel