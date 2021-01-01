Retail
Abdalah BENMANI
Abdalah BENMANI
Sisley
Ingénieur développement logiciels
Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône
Entreprises
Sisley
- Ingénieur développement logiciels
Informatique | Saint-Ouen-l'Aumône (95310)
2021 - maintenant
Idemia France
- Responsable Développement Logiciels
Informatique | Osny (95520)
2018 - 2020
Docaposte DPS
- Chef de projet technique
Informatique | Paris (75000)
2018 - 2018
Societe Generale
- Architecte Logiciels
Informatique | Fontenay-sous-Bois (94120)
2017 - 2018
Directskills
- Architecte Logiciels
Informatique | Poissy (78300)
2014 - 2016
RS2I
- Chef de projet technique
Informatique | Levallois-Perret (92300)
2012 - 2014
Harris Broadcast Communication France SARL
- Ingénieur développement logiciels
Informatique | Cergy (95000)
2003 - 2011
