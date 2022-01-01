Menu

Abdallah BELKHIR

ALGIERS

En résumé

UI & UX Designer & Multi-Platform Developer.

Hello, I’m Abdallah BELKHIR, 28 Years old, Digital product designer, strategist, and tactician with a cross-disciplinary background in Design/Product Strategy, Research, User Experience Design (UX), User Interface Design (UI), Art Direction, and Visual Design.

I use research, collaborative design thinking, and creative problem solving to help guide companies toward strategic product decisions that will have a positive impact on their business.

SPECIALITIES :
Design Thinking & Idea Generation (Execution/Facilitation), Creative Problem Solving, Visual Storytelling, User-Centered Design, User Experience (UX), User Research, Art Direction, Visual Design, User Interface Design (UI), Information Architecture, Responsive Web Design, HTML/CSS, Email Design & Development, Presentation Design, Process & Project Management.

TOOLS & TECHNIQUES :
Divergent/Convergent Design Thinking, Storymapping, Collaborative Sketching, Contextual Observation/Inquiry, User Interviews & Testing, Card Sorting, Heuristic Evaluation, Mind Mapping, User Personas, Rapid Prototyping, Usability Testing, Sketch App, Adobe Creative Suite, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Invision, PowerPoint, Keynote, Pen/Paper, JIRA, Confluence, Trello.

PLATFORMS :
Desktop, Mobile, Web, Print.

CURRICULUM VITAE :
• CV : http://goo.gl/22mBr6

MY WORKS & PROJECTS :
• Behance : https://www.behance.net/BelkheirAbdallah
• Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/BelkheirAbdallah
• Pinterest : https://www.pinterest.com/BelkhirAbdallah

Mes compétences :
Développement web
Photoshop
Montage vidéo
Delphi
Administration de bases de données
Design graphique
Développement logiciel
Développement Android
Formation
Applications mobiles
SEO
Web design
Android
Développement iOS
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Négociation
Wordpress
Communication
Modélisation Statistique

Entreprises

  • TSA Tout sur l'Algérie - Graphiste & Web Designer

    2016 - maintenant TSA est le premier quotidien électronique algérien. Lancé en juin 2007, il comptait, début mars 2013, 3,5 millions de visiteurs uniques.

    La marque TSA Algérie et son site internet www.tsa-algerie.com sont la propriété de la société TSA Media, 33 avenue Philippe Auguste, 75011 Paris. TSA Media est gérée par Lounes Guemache.

    www.tsa-algerie.com

  • Expoline Agency - Maquettiste

    Hydra 2016 - 2016 EXPOLINE est une agence conseil en communication, événementiel et marketing direct.

    Spécialiste dans le domaine de l’organisation d’événements et de salons, EXPOLINE se propose de répondre à toutes vos demandes avec des produits événementiels de qualité.

    Une équipe de professionnels de l’Event vous procure une gamme étendue clé en main, en effet, nous travaillons avec les meilleurs prestataires dans leur domaine, afin de vous proposer des réalisations de qualité, sans surprise et à des tarifs défiant toute concurrence.

    www.expolineagency.com

  • El Khabar Online - Web Designer & Infographic

    2015 - 2016 الخبر أون لاين موقع إخباري تابع لجريدة الخبر، هي يومية جزائرية شاملة. صدر أول عدد لها عام 1990. و بعد مرور عشر سنوات من تأسيس الجريدة، صارت "الخبر" تمثل أول سحب في الجزائر بمعدل نصف مليون نسخة يوميا ولها نسختين إضافيتين في موقعها الإلكتروني بالإنجليزية والفرنسية.

    ويكمن سر نجاحها في قربها من المواطن الجزائري، حيث احتضنت كل همومه وانشغالاته، حتى أصبحت الناطق باسمه تجاه السلطات العمومية.

    www.elkhabar.com

  • Echorouk Online - Web Designer & Infographic & Social Media Manager

    2015 - 2015 الشروق أون لاين موقع إخباري يصدر من الجزائر، ويوفر تغطية آنية ومستمرة للأحداث في الجزائر والوطن العربي والعالم، بثلاث لغات

    الشروق أون لاين واحد من أكبر 1500 موقع في العالم حسب إحصائيات شبكة أليكسا المتخصصة فـــــي حساب ترتيب المواقع العالمية. ويحتل الموقع صدارة المواقع الإخبارية في الجزائر وفي منطقة المغرب العربي كما يحتل المراكز الأولى في ترتيب المواقع الإعلامية العربية

    www.echoroukonline.com

  • Dzayn Company - Software Developer & Web Designer & Mobile Application Designer

    2014 - 2015 Dzayn Company for services is a company with limited responsibility that was founded in 2012. It provides web and media services ...

    www.dzayn.com

  • DZSoft Company - CEO & Founder

    Hydra 2008 - maintenant DZSoft Company est une société de conseil et de services en informatique créée par une équipe de personnes passionnées par les nouvelles technologies. Notre société développe son expertise et son savoir-faire autour des métiers de la conception de sites web, du développement de logiciels pour les professionnels et le développement mobile. Tant par le partage de nos connaissances et de notre savoir-faire que par notre touche spéciale, nous donnons à nos clients le sentiment d'être vraiment impliqués au cœur de la réalisation des projets TI de leur entreprise! Nous avons su associer notre expertise en informatique aux meilleurs outils d'infogérance ...

    www.dzsoftcompany.com

Formations

  • Embarcadero Technologies (Paris)

    Paris 2008 - 2014 Delphi Developer

    http://goo.gl/O1hZgr

