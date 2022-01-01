UI & UX Designer & Multi-Platform Developer.
Hello, I’m Abdallah BELKHIR, 28 Years old, Digital product designer, strategist, and tactician with a cross-disciplinary background in Design/Product Strategy, Research, User Experience Design (UX), User Interface Design (UI), Art Direction, and Visual Design.
I use research, collaborative design thinking, and creative problem solving to help guide companies toward strategic product decisions that will have a positive impact on their business.
SPECIALITIES :
Design Thinking & Idea Generation (Execution/Facilitation), Creative Problem Solving, Visual Storytelling, User-Centered Design, User Experience (UX), User Research, Art Direction, Visual Design, User Interface Design (UI), Information Architecture, Responsive Web Design, HTML/CSS, Email Design & Development, Presentation Design, Process & Project Management.
TOOLS & TECHNIQUES :
Divergent/Convergent Design Thinking, Storymapping, Collaborative Sketching, Contextual Observation/Inquiry, User Interviews & Testing, Card Sorting, Heuristic Evaluation, Mind Mapping, User Personas, Rapid Prototyping, Usability Testing, Sketch App, Adobe Creative Suite, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Invision, PowerPoint, Keynote, Pen/Paper, JIRA, Confluence, Trello.
PLATFORMS :
Desktop, Mobile, Web, Print.
CURRICULUM VITAE :
• CV : http://goo.gl/22mBr6
MY WORKS & PROJECTS :
• Behance : https://www.behance.net/BelkheirAbdallah
• Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/BelkheirAbdallah
• Pinterest : https://www.pinterest.com/BelkhirAbdallah
Mes compétences :
Développement web
Photoshop
Montage vidéo
Delphi
Administration de bases de données
Design graphique
Développement logiciel
Développement Android
Formation
Applications mobiles
SEO
Web design
Android
Développement iOS
Marketing
Gestion de projet
Négociation
Wordpress
Communication
Modélisation Statistique