UI & UX Designer & Multi-Platform Developer.



Hello, I’m Abdallah BELKHIR, 28 Years old, Digital product designer, strategist, and tactician with a cross-disciplinary background in Design/Product Strategy, Research, User Experience Design (UX), User Interface Design (UI), Art Direction, and Visual Design.



I use research, collaborative design thinking, and creative problem solving to help guide companies toward strategic product decisions that will have a positive impact on their business.



SPECIALITIES :

- - - - - - - - - - - -

Design Thinking & Idea Generation (Execution/Facilitation), Creative Problem Solving, Visual Storytelling, User-Centered Design, User Experience (UX), User Research, Art Direction, Visual Design, User Interface Design (UI), Information Architecture, Responsive Web Design, HTML/CSS, Email Design & Development, Presentation Design, Process & Project Management.



TOOLS & TECHNIQUES :

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Divergent/Convergent Design Thinking, Storymapping, Collaborative Sketching, Contextual Observation/Inquiry, User Interviews & Testing, Card Sorting, Heuristic Evaluation, Mind Mapping, User Personas, Rapid Prototyping, Usability Testing, Sketch App, Adobe Creative Suite, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Invision, PowerPoint, Keynote, Pen/Paper, JIRA, Confluence, Trello.



PLATFORMS :

- - - - - - - - - - - -

Desktop, Mobile, Web, Print.



CURRICULUM VITAE :

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

• CV : http://goo.gl/22mBr6



MY WORKS & PROJECTS :

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

• Behance : https://www.behance.net/BelkheirAbdallah

• Linkedin : https://www.linkedin.com/in/BelkheirAbdallah

• Pinterest : https://www.pinterest.com/BelkhirAbdallah



Mes compétences :

Développement web

Photoshop

Montage vidéo

Delphi

Administration de bases de données

Design graphique

Développement logiciel

Développement Android

Formation

Applications mobiles

SEO

Web design

Android

Développement iOS

Marketing

Gestion de projet

Négociation

Wordpress

Communication

Modélisation Statistique