Abdallah HITTI
Abdallah HITTI
ST GERMAIN EN LAYE
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Banque
Business
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
RESULT
- Partner and Founder
1999 - maintenant
HI-COMM
- Gérant
1995 - maintenant
Formations
Institut D'Informatique D'Entreprise IIE Evry
Evry
1972 - 1975
Informatique de Gestion - Sécurité
Lycée Carnot
Dijon
1970 - 1972
Math Sup - Math Spé
Frères Maristes CHAMPVILLE (Dick El Mehdi)
Dick El Mehdi
1959 - 1970
Bac C
Alfredo DA SILVA
Bruno ABRIC
Christophe MACCOU
Grégoire LE MASNE DE CHERMONT
Julien GALIM
Laurent SORBIER
Laurent VERMOT-GAUCHY
Marc LEPRAT - VIEWPAY
Marc REEB
Marie A.GIRONDE