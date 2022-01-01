Abdelhamid GAMOUDI

Over 10 years of experience working in the Oil & Gas, Energy and Power Industries. My technical experience includes detail Commissioning, Installation, Inspection, Troubleshooting and repair activities .Checking & maintaining spares for equipment & follow with vendor. Daily routine checkup & plant activities, responding to emergency call for trouble shoot the problems. Outstanding skills in maintaining a smooth flow of information & task through clear & precise communication, can easily lift heavy weights & can work under extreme condition for long hours. I have the ability to lead & Coordinate specific tasks where time & safety are both Paramount. Professionally qualified & technically competent with good multi technical skills, highly motivated a multi disciplinary background with strong organizational skills leadership qualities & interact effectively as a team. Confident & experienced working with different cultures & countries