Abdelhamid GAMOUDI

Paris

En résumé

Over 10 years of experience working in the Oil & Gas, Energy and Power Industries. My technical experience includes detail Commissioning, Installation, Inspection, Troubleshooting and repair activities .Checking & maintaining spares for equipment & follow with vendor. Daily routine checkup & plant activities, responding to emergency call for trouble shoot the problems. Outstanding skills in maintaining a smooth flow of information & task through clear & precise communication, can easily lift heavy weights & can work under extreme condition for long hours. I have the ability to lead & Coordinate specific tasks where time & safety are both Paramount. Professionally qualified & technically competent with good multi technical skills, highly motivated a multi disciplinary background with strong organizational skills leadership qualities & interact effectively as a team. Confident & experienced working with different cultures & countries

  • OMV - Mechanical technician

    Paris 2012 - maintenant Mechanical Technician: Supervise, coordinante and participate in the preventive, corrective and troubleshooting maintenance activities of the plant equipment at the assigned location.
    - Performed overhauls, troubleshooting and material preparation for gas engine, compressor, pump, generators and others mechanical equipment machineries or their components to be repaired at site and mechanical shop.
    - Provided specialized technical assistant to maintenance crew and others departments in particular and the general towards machinery related issues “solving problem, modifying and improving”.
    - Performed the rotating equipment trouble shooting and failure analysis in maintaining plant equipment operability, reliability and develop action plant to prevent recurrence problem.
    - Actively report and communicate with rotating equipment specialist to facilitate positive change and continuous improvement in operating all rotating equipments.

  • PIRECO - Discipline Supervisor:

    Les Berges du Lac 2009 - 2011 Supervise, coordinate and participate in the preventive, corrective and troubleshooting maintenance activities of the plant equipment at the assigned location.
    - Participate in the planning, scheduling and execution of shutdown and major overhaul maintenance activities.
    - Assist the section head in establishing priorities, making improvements on work methods and to participate in evaluating modification proposals, failure analysis and unscheduled shutdowns.
    - Prepare the list of spares, tools and other material required for the maintenance jobs and issue the Purchase requisitions for the Section Head approval.
    - inspect and confirm that the specifications are in line with the requirement of the received Materials.
    - Conduct Toolbox meetings with subordinates for discussing safety and methods of completing job tasks.
    - Evaluate equipment performance problems and to suggest modification / available new technology to reduce overall maintenance cost.
    - Participate in performing Condition Monitoring of Rotating equipment and advice on the maintenance schedule based on the analysis.
    - Coordinate with other sections in sorting out equipment problems and maintenance activities.

  • PIRECO - Maintenance Supervisor

    Les Berges du Lac 2008 - 2009 Construction precommissioning, Commissioning & Start-up of Power plant for 20 MW GE10/1
    - Planning, Execution, Control and Supervision of all activities like construction, Hydro testing, Water-flushing, Pressurizing, Depressurizing etc. of pipe lines & alignment of turbo-generator.
    - Attending/generating punch-list points as a part of mechanical completion activities. Confirm there are no punch list items.
    - Mech. completion verification (with P.&I.D., Isometric & G.A. drg., test-pack preparation and equipment inspection)
    - Pre-commissioning,(Punch-list clearance, water-Flushing, Leak testing & box-up)
    - Commissioning,( Start up, performance test and preparing documentation).

  • terminatech AHD - Responsible of quality and method

    2006 - 2007

  • Sitel international - Technician quality and method

    2003 - 2006

