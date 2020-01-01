Menu

Abdelilah MOUKHLIS

  • Lean Engineer Intren
  • General Electric Company
Montoir-de-Bretagne

En résumé

Thank you for viewing my profile!
MOUKHLIS Abdelilah, industrial engineer & Business Administration student, I am a dynamic, methodical person who always makes sure that everything is managed efficiently. with a solid professional experience and a wide technical and relational banding. I worked in the industry as a lean manufacturing and continuous improvement engineer, and also as Quality & customer relationship responsible.
I have all the relevant skills in my field of work and some extra skills maybe ...

Mes compétences :
SPC
Lean management
Choix des matériaux
RDM6
Métallurgie
SolidWorks
Soudage
5M
TQM
VSM
5S
TPM
Lean supply chain
Manufacturing
Amélioration continue
Maintenance
Six Sigma
DMAIC
AMDEC

  • General Electric Company - Lean Engineer Intren

    Production | Montoir-de-Bretagne (44550) 2020 - maintenant • Deployment of the Lean Road Map site within the production line (Lean Project (5S / Standard work / etc.) And digital)
    • Identify waste and non-added value via activity chronicles
    • Data collection and analysis
    • Creation of an excel tack time simulator between the real and the current
    • Workstation balancing project
    • Collect technical data, formalize procedures
    • Layout deployment within the production line
    • Key user for the implementation of digital tools
    • Monitoring of the management of small tools

  • Teleperformance Morocco - Quality project responsible

    Communication | Morocco 2018 - 2019 • Analyze process risks and opportunities;
    • Define an organizational plan, working methods, standards and quality procedures consistent with the company's strategy;
    • Ensure compliance with requirements as well as customer satisfaction;
    • Ensuring employee awareness of these requirements;
    • Document the quality system and ensure display on site;
    • Carrying out internal audits;

  • STELIA Aerospace - Pilot SES ( Stelia Excellence System)

    2018 - 2018 • CIP Project shutter layout Analysis of existing (Flow, Kitting, Shipping ...)
    • Redevelopment and extension of the ACAM plant to monitor the increase in the AIRBUS rate (2019-2022) from 63 to 90 AVIONS / MONTH:
    - Dynamic simulation of production processes (capacity 70);
    - Identification of the need in manpower, machine, support and surface;
    - Relocation of the ACAM plant and Simulation of the product flows;
    - Risk analysis of the new establishment.
    • Balancing the EPP Production Line (Tackt Reduction 17%);
    • Redevelopment of lines: EPP, B11/12 & Usinage and training of personnel;
    • Design of storage brackets (Tools / Fixings) under CATIA V5;
    • Analysis of the consumption gaps of the EPP line;
    • Preparation and realization of internal audits,
    • Improved bulletin boards (Visual Management);

  • Flci Group - SMQ Engineer

    Morocco 2017 - 2017 Subject: "Improvement of existing quality management system and preparation for ISO 9001 V 2015 certification"
    • Design and implement the quality management system;
    • Implement the quality policy of the company and establish the quality manual;
    • Facilitate training and raise staff awareness of quality;
    • Monitoring and improvement of the quality indicators of the company;

  • Flci Group - Graduation Project «Implementation of Lean Manufacturing tools in MCDI Kenitra production chain.»

    Morocco 2016 - 2016 Subject: "Implementation of Lean Manufacturing tools in the MCDI production chain"
    • Redevelopment value flows of the production line "VSM";
    • Timing and balancing of the production line;
    • Followed, Calculation and Reduction of: WIP, Takt time, Downtime, Rework;
    • Implementation of preventive maintenance "AMDEC";
    • Preparation for the implementation of the SPC "Control Cards".

  • Oncf - Internship

    Morocco 2015 - 2015 Subject: "Improvement of the quality of Aluminothermic welds at ONCF"
    • Development of a control manual for aluminothermic welds;
    • Identifications and analyzes of possible welding defects;
    • Implementation of corrective and preventive actions to remedy defects;
    • Risk analysis of the welding operation on the operators.

  • Votorantim Cimentos - Observation internship

    Morocco 2014 - 2014 Subject: « Verification of the dimensioning and choosing adequate materiel of the reducer shaft »
    • Checking the dimensions.
    • Checking the choice of materials.
    • Analysis of failure modes.

  • Université De Reims Champagne Ardennes (URCA)

    Reims 2019 - 2020 Masters

  • École Nationale Supérieure Des Mines De Rabat (ENSMR) (Rabat)

    Rabat 2013 - 2016 Matériaux et Contrôle Qualité

  • Classes Préparatoires Aux Grandes Écoles D'Ingénieurs-TSI (Mohammedia)

    Mohammedia 2011 - 2013 Technologies et Sciences Industriel

  • Lycée Les Orangers (Rabat)

    Rabat 2009 - 2011 Baccalauréat technique

