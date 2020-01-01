Abdelilah MOUKHLIS

Thank you for viewing my profile!

MOUKHLIS Abdelilah, industrial engineer & Business Administration student, I am a dynamic, methodical person who always makes sure that everything is managed efficiently. with a solid professional experience and a wide technical and relational banding. I worked in the industry as a lean manufacturing and continuous improvement engineer, and also as Quality & customer relationship responsible.

I have all the relevant skills in my field of work and some extra skills maybe ...



Mes compétences :

SPC

Lean management

Choix des matériaux

RDM6

Métallurgie

SolidWorks

Soudage

5M

TQM

VSM

5S

TPM

Lean supply chain

Manufacturing

Amélioration continue

Maintenance

Six Sigma

DMAIC

AMDEC