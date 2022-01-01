Abdellah HAROUNE

-
Voith
Industry Division Manager
Noisy Le Grand
2009 - maintenant
Industry Division Manager
VOITH
Privately Held; 10,001+ employees; Machinery industry
May 2009 – Present (3 years 4 months)
• To work out and implement the strategy of expansion and development, mainly in the oil and gas, Energy and mining sectors, a continuous interaction with Sonatrach, Sonelgas, cement factories.
Flowserve
- Technical sales
Thiers
2007 - 2009
Major accountabilities:
• in charge of the international competitive biding published in the BAOSEM
• Participating in the technical offer elaboration
• Technical seal and system selections
• Preparing the administrative technical and commercial documents for the technical and commercial offers.
• Representing the company during the opening of tenders, and technical alignment.
• Working as an indoor sales man in charge of pricing, quotation, booking and invoicing.
• On sit troubleshooting, and provide technical assistance to our customers (mostly in the Oil&Gas sector)
• Prospect for new business opportunities; evaluate the potential of the market.
VW
- Trainer
2005 - 2007
Major Accountabilities:
• Provide a council to the internal services (sales team, marketing managers...etc)
• Provide periodic trainings, to the technical staff of the VW network (Algeria).
• Update the training materials.
• Organize periodic test of evaluation.
• Participate in the recruitment process.
ACTI
- Field superintendent
Lyon
2004 - 2005
• Project manager
•Technical study, cost evaluation of the realisation.
• In charge of defining the humane and the logistics needed for the realisation of the project.
• Managing work in the building site and ensure that the delivery periods are respected