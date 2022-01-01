Menu

Abdellah HAROUNE

Noisy Le Grand

  • Voith - Industry Division Manager

    Noisy Le Grand 2009 - maintenant Industry Division Manager
    VOITH
    Privately Held; 10,001+ employees; Machinery industry
    May 2009 – Present (3 years 4 months)

    • To work out and implement the strategy of expansion and development, mainly in the oil and gas, Energy and mining sectors, a continuous interaction with Sonatrach, Sonelgas, cement factories.

  • Flowserve - Technical sales

    Thiers 2007 - 2009
    Major accountabilities:
    • in charge of the international competitive biding published in the BAOSEM
    • Participating in the technical offer elaboration
    • Technical seal and system selections
    • Preparing the administrative technical and commercial documents for the technical and commercial offers.
    • Representing the company during the opening of tenders, and technical alignment.
    • Working as an indoor sales man in charge of pricing, quotation, booking and invoicing.
    • On sit troubleshooting, and provide technical assistance to our customers (mostly in the Oil&Gas sector)
    • Prospect for new business opportunities; evaluate the potential of the market.

  • VW - Trainer

    2005 - 2007 Major Accountabilities:
    • Provide a council to the internal services (sales team, marketing managers...etc)
    • Provide periodic trainings, to the technical staff of the VW network (Algeria).
    • Update the training materials.
    • Organize periodic test of evaluation.
    • Participate in the recruitment process.

  • ACTI - Field superintendent

    Lyon 2004 - 2005 • Project manager
    •Technical study, cost evaluation of the realisation.
    • In charge of defining the humane and the logistics needed for the realisation of the project.
    • Managing work in the building site and ensure that the delivery periods are respected

