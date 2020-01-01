Abdessamad HADDANE

- IBM Software Specialist (Websphere, Lotus, DB2)



- Solide expérience sur les gammes middleware IBM // Good Experience on the following IBM Middlewares



(Websphere Application Server, WebSphere Portal, WebSphere MQ, WebSphere MQ FTE, WebSphere Message Broker, IBM Integration Bus, Websphere Service Registry and Repository, WebSphere Process Server, WebSphere ESB, DB2 Content Manager..)



- Conduite des projets techniques liés aux infrastructures Middleware // Managing technical projects related to infrastructure Middleware.



- Participation active au processus de sélection des composantes matérielles et logicielles pour les environnements des configurations Middleware // Active participation in the selection of hardware and software configurations for complex Middleware environments.



- Bonne expérience dans la rédaction des spécifications dinfrastructures Middleware // Good experience in writing Middleware infrastructure specifications.





- Bonne connaissance des systèmes dexploitation Unix, AIX, SOLARIS et Windows // Good knowledge of Unix, AIX, SOLARIS and Windows operating systems.



- Grande expérience des architectures SOA et WebSphere // Extensive experience in SOA and WebSphere architectures.



- Grande expérience des architectures de messagerie et outils collaboratifs LOTUS // Extensive experience in messaging architectures and LOTUS collaborative tools.



- Maîtrise des standards JAVA/J2EE, XML, Web services SOAP, JMS // Proficiency in Java/J2EE, XML, Web services, SOAP, JMS standards.





Visiter le profil membre IBM // Visit IBM Member profile:



http://www.ibm.com/certify//profile?abdssamadh



SOA

Lotus Domino

Middleware IBM

Solution Design

DB2 Content Manager

WebSphere Application Server

WebSphere Message Broker / IIB

WebSphere Portal

WebSphere ESB