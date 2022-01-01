Menu

Abdoul Karim SANOGO

GUYANCOURT

2016 : Ingénieur Travaux CET à BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION

2016 : Stage Ingénieur Travaux TCE à VINCI CONSTRUCTION FRANCE

2015 : Stage Ingénieur Travaux CES à SOCOGYPS (Plafond, doublage et cloison)

2015 : Organisateur de gala pour 500 personnes

2014 : Chauffagiste et Thermicien à THERMO-CONCEPT

2013-2014-2015 : Commercial à CARREFOUR

2012-2013 : PREPA TECHNOLOGIQUE

Mes compétences :
Pilotage de projet de construction
Gestion HQE et QSE de chantier
Budgétisation d'un projet de construction
Planification de projet
Gestion de délai
Gestion de projet

Entreprises

  • Bouygues Construction - Ingénieur Travaux CET

    GUYANCOURT 2016 - 2017 Projet d'extension de la maison d'arrêt de Aix-En-Provence

    Coût des travaux : 80 M €
    Durée : 2 ans
    surface : 30 000 m²

    Descriptif des travaux réalisés :

    *Suivi de travaux des lots techniques
    - Courant fort
    - Courant faible
    - Ascenseur
    - CVC
    - Plomberie
    - SSI
    *Management d'équipe
    *Gestion planning

  • VINCI Construction France - Stagiaire Ingénieur Travaux

    Nanterre Cedex 2016 - 2016 *Suivi de chantier
    *Consultation d'entreprises
    *Gestion administrative de chantier
    *Négociation de prix
    *Responsable sécurité
    *Planification de travaux
    *Réalisation de plans d'exécution
    *Animation de réunions de chantier
    *Gestion d'équipes et de sous-traitnts

  • Thermo-Concept - Chauffagiste-Thermicien

    2014 - 2014 * Installation de chaudière
    *installation de gaines de VMC et CTA
    * Pose de calorifuge
    *Refection plomberie

  • SOCOGYPS - Stagiaire Ingénieur Travaux

    2014 - 2015 *Suivi de chantiers
    *Réalisation de métrés et d'étude des prix des appels d'offre
    *Gestion des commandes et des stocks sur chantier
    *Contrôle techniques et normatif des travaux réalisés
    *Réalisation des plans d'exécution et des fiches produit
    *Animé et assisté aux réunions de chantier

Formations

