Abdoul Karim SANOGO

2016 : Ingénieur Travaux CET à BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION
2016 : Stage Ingénieur Travaux TCE à VINCI CONSTRUCTION FRANCE
2015 : Stage Ingénieur Travaux CES à SOCOGYPS (Plafond, doublage et cloison)
2015 : Organisateur de gala pour 500 personnes
2014 : Chauffagiste et Thermicien à THERMO-CONCEPT
2013-2014-2015 : Commercial à CARREFOUR
2012-2013 : PREPA TECHNOLOGIQUE
Mes compétences :
Pilotage de projet de construction
Gestion HQE et QSE de chantier
Budgétisation d'un projet de construction
Planification de projet
Gestion de délai
Gestion de projet