Abdoul Karim SANOGO

2016 : Ingénieur Travaux CET à BOUYGUES CONSTRUCTION



2016 : Stage Ingénieur Travaux TCE à VINCI CONSTRUCTION FRANCE



2015 : Stage Ingénieur Travaux CES à SOCOGYPS (Plafond, doublage et cloison)



2015 : Organisateur de gala pour 500 personnes



2014 : Chauffagiste et Thermicien à THERMO-CONCEPT



2013-2014-2015 : Commercial à CARREFOUR



2012-2013 : PREPA TECHNOLOGIQUE



Mes compétences :

Pilotage de projet de construction

Gestion HQE et QSE de chantier

Budgétisation d'un projet de construction

Planification de projet

Gestion de délai

Gestion de projet