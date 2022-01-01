Abdoulaye DIAKHATE

Beauvais2016 - 2017In charge of static, modal and durability calculation on mechanical component of the tractors
for AGCO (agricultural machine manufacturer) in Beauvais (subcontracting with Apside HTI)
Front loader, Tank support and transmission component: Ansys Workbench
- Mesh and data setup
- Results’ analysis and interpretation
- Results’ presentation/calculation report
Plastic Omnium Auto Exterior
- CAE Engineer (Engineering consulting firm: HTI automobile)
LEVALLOIS PERRET2015 - 2016My mission was to realize static, modal, sunloading and crash analysis on bumpers
and vehicles’ body for Plastic Omnium (automotive supplier) in Sainte Julie (subcontracting with Apside HTI)
Research and innovation project: Pamcrash
- Front and side crash: The aim is to compare the results obtained in terms of intrusions, absorbed
energy, kinematics and deformed state between the composite B pillar and the steel B pillar to finally
have lighter cars
Product development for automotive manufacturers: Pamcrash, Abaqus, Hyperworks
- Renault : Sizing the front and rear bumper in small impact (4km/h), in pedestrian impact (40 km/h)
- JLR : static, modal and sunloading analysis on tailgate
- PSA: modal analysis on tailgate inner
- BMW: static and sunloading analysis in front and rear bumpers
Москва2014 - 2014In mission for PSA (automotive manufacturer) in Velizy and in charge to realize
topological optimization (subcontracting with Avenir Conseil Formation)
Methodological study of topological optimization on vehicle body: Hyperworks, Optistruct
- Create the design space (volume)
- Mesh and data setup
- Results’ analysis and interpretation
- Calculation report and methodology
Nanterre2013 - 2014 In mission for Segula Matra Technologies (Engineering Consulting firm) in Trappes
(subcontracting with MR Ingenierie). During this mission I mainly worked on Renault and PSA projects
Finite element analysis on vehicle structure: Ansa, Optistruct, Abaqus, Anamode, Pamcrash
- Modal analysis and inertance calculation on vehicle boby
- Determination of risk of cracking around welding points
- Static analysis on vehicle body components
Renault
- Apprentice CAE Engineer
Boulogne-Billancourt 2011 - 2013 In Apprenticeship at Renault Technocentre in Guyancourt and preparing my Master degree in Mechanical Design and calculation.
Oct. 2011 to Feb. 2013:
Static and Modal anaysis in Electrical Powertrain in the Finite Element Module of CATIA v5
From March 2013 to August 2013:
Graduation project: NVH study of the battery of an electrical vehicle (Kangoo Z.E). Help to compare by finite element calculation the vibratory test of the battery on electrical vehicle body and on rigid frame
- Simplification of the complete model of the battery
- Volume and surface mashing (Ansa for preprocessing)
- Modal analysis of the battery (Nastran SOL 103)
- Frequency modal response (Nastran SOL 111)
- Determination of resonance modes over the range 10Hz to 250Hz
- Stresses analysis (Metapost for postprocessing)