Abdoulaye IBBO DADDY

Accomplished journalist and talented communications specialist with more than 17 years of experience in creating and delivering clear, concise, correct and effective messages or communications strategies. Over 10-year tenure as an award-winning investigative journalist and documentary maker, producing awareness campaigns videos and publishing reports, articles and feature stories in magazines and newspapers. Skilled in translating complex language and jargon into comprehensible English or French for a lay audience. Specialist in editing and printing, corporate marketing services, media relations, website content development and special interest press. Consultant, analysist and advisor with a broad background in international development and strategic communications for development within Niger, Sahel region and Subsaharan Africa.



Mes compétences :

Communications

Corporate communications

Editing

Management

Marketing

Projects Management

Training

writing