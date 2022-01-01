Ali KADIRI KIRO

-
Bolloré
- Directeur d'Exploitation
Puteaux
2015 - maintenant
-
SCM
- Consultant
2013 - 2014
Mining Operations) ( 2 months contract); Spare Parts inventory procedures implementation in EWEKORO and CALABAR; Cement Plant Quarries
* ORIBA Jus.SA Niger( 4 months contract) ;Conducted a detailed logistics review of a major producer of beverage, mineral water and food carbon dioxide. Analysed inventory management effectiveness, transportation operations, and warehouse efficiency and their effect on customer service. Identified for improved customer service as well as substantial cost savings potentials.
* SORAZ-CNPC ( Zinder Refinery ) 15 days ; Supply Chain procedures training focused on Contract Management and SAP mastery.
-
EGMF - MALTA FORREST group * Mining and Construction
- Supply Chain and Maintenance Director
2012 - 2013
EGMF - MALTA FORREST group * Mining and Construction *
* Management of the Kolwezi sites (mining), Kinshasa (Construction and Public Works) and Lubumbashi (Construction and Public Works)
* Development and implementation of the purchasing strategy and contract management adapted to each particular site: requirements collection, flow analysis, diagnostic audits, definition of different scenarios and presentation to the Executive Committee, identification of priority projects.
* Supervise local & overseas purchases, Expediting, Customs, and Logistic
* Motivation of a multi-site team (250 people - 6 nationalities): recruitment, on-site support, implementation of middle management, schedule validation, definition of individual goals and evaluations
* Activity monitoring: creation of KPIs for Procurement (cost saving), Customs, Transit and Transportation (lead time optimization), gap analysis between planned and actual results, dashboards implementation, group reporting
-
AREVA
- Procurement and Major Contract Manager
Paris La Defense
2009 - 2012
* Logistics implementation for two mining sites (SOMAIR, COMINAK), Purchase Budget = EUR 200 m
* Organisation of the logistics platform: needs analysis, definition of optimal logistics pattern, inventories, inventory valuation and optimization, budget management, group reporting
* Supervise local and overseas procurement, Expediting, Tenders, local and international contracts administration, customs and clearing activities. ;
* Management of strategic projects: implementation of sulphuric acid importation through the Nigerian corridor,
* Optimization of the Caterpillar and Komatsu Dealer contracts ( Services and Spare part procurement)
* Stimulation of a multicultural team (60 people): recruitment and training, skills enhancement and evaluations
-
DELMAS
- Spare Parts Manager
2005 - 2009
* Operational management of a profit centre to ensure the regional growth of the spare parts activity share * Turnover growth from EUR 7 m to EUR 18 m, equivalent to x2 in 5 years
* Reorganization of the supply chain: procedure simplification, implementation of a bonded warehouse, interface with the customs authorities, development of dashboards and KPI (Key performance indicators) monitoring, team animation (25 people)
* Contracts Management for Major Clients : AngloGold, Moolman, and BCM.
-
SPEN
- Technical Services Manager
2004 - 2004
* Supervision of the installation and maintenance of hydraulic works for the water supply of Niger under a leasing contract with VEOLIA
* Organization of the technical control of the facilities: audit and monitoring of the facilities, estimation of curative and preventive maintenance works, works scheduling and resource allocation
-
AREVA
- Procurement Manager, SOMAIR
Paris La Defense
2000 - 2003
* Redesign of the site's Supply Chain and Logistics: 15,000 references. Purchasing Budget = EUR 5.3 m ;
* Modernisation of the chain: inflows and outflows analysis, ERP (Enterprise Resource Planning) implementation, negotiation of new contracts with spare parts suppliers, transfer of purchasing from Niamey to Arlit. Stock levels
= - 30% in 3 years
* Processes standardisation: implementation of ISO 14001, enhancing awareness and team management (33 people)
-
SOMAIR
- Head of Electricity
Paris La Defense
1993 - 2000
* Coordination of 10 water boreholes, of a power plant and of a mine drainage: production monitoring, implementation of a digital order control system (budget = EUR 610 k), automation of the fire detection and extinguishing installations, organization of maintenance operations, definition of the preventive maintenance policy, optimization of the drinking water network. Availability rate of fixed installations = 80%
* Team animation (40 people): implementation of a downsizing, departure negotiations, carrying out individual interviews
-
SOMAIR
- Studies Engineer
Paris La Defense
1992 - 1993
* Optimization of factory spare parts stock management settings and definition of minimum prices ;
* Evaluation and installation of a new blower for the sulphuric acid-manufacturing plant. Power Demand = - 50%
* * *
EDUCATION * LANGUAGES * SKILLS * SITUATION