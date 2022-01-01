Menu

Abdoulaziz SARE

OUAGADOUGOU

En résumé

Information Technology Specialist with Four (04) years’ experience. Areas of expertise include [Maintenance of computer and office equipment; Assistance to users; wiring and network installations; Preventive maintenance ; Installed and configured kaspersky administration kit; Installed and configured MS Windows 2003, 2008 and 2012 Server; Installed operating systems (Windows XP, Vista, Seven and 8); Installed printers (on computers, member of a Windows domain and locally on computers)].

Some experience on telecommunication environment.

Mes compétences :
Technique
Microsoft Windows XP; Vista; Seven et Windows 8
Autocommutateur PABX
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Office 2003, 2007, 2010 et 2013
Réseau LAN WAN WLAN

Entreprises

  • ModeFinServer - Business Development Manager

    2017 - maintenant

  • CVP SARL - Informaticien & Responsable des projets informatique

    2013 - 2014 Mission
    * Proposition de stratégies pour l'intégration de nouvelles solutions.

    Depuis le 1erjuillet 2010 : CVP sarl

  • CVP SARL - Informaticien & Responsable équipe

    2012 - 2012 Missions
    * Maintenance des équipements bureautiques et informatiques ;
    * Assistance aux utilisateurs
    * Câblages et installations réseaux ;
    * Installation et configuration d'autocommutateur PABX ;
    * Formation en bureautique
    A ce poste j'ai,
    * Installé et configuré Kaspersky administration kit ;
    * Participé au déploiement de la protection antivirale réseau sur plus de 1000 postes (2ie) ;
    * Maintenance préventive d'un parc d'environ 100 postes repartis sur 04 sites (Ouagadougou, Fada, Diapaga et Kompienga) ;
    * Installé et configurer MS Windows 2003 serveur et 2008
    o Serveur DNS
    o Serveur DHCP
    o Contrôleur de domaine
    o Configuration des sauvegardes

  • CVP SARL - Technicien en maintenance

    2010 - 2010 Missions
    * Maintenance des équipements bureautiques et informatiques ;
    * Assistance aux utilisateurs

  • Societe de la place - Informaticien

    2010 - maintenant

  • CVP SARL - Informaticien stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 A ce poste, j'ai
    * Installé des systèmes d'exploitation (Windows XP, Vista et Seven) ;
    * Installé des imprimantes (sur des ordinateurs membres et non membre d'un domaine Windows) ;
    * Dépanné des ordinateurs bureaux et portables ;
    * Serti des câbles réseau
    * Installé et configuré des antivirus

  • NOUVELLE SOCIETE SUCRIERE DE LA COMOE (SN-SOSUCO) Banfora - Informaticien stagiaire

    2009 - 2009 A ce poste, j'ai
    * Installé des systèmes d'exploitation
    * Installé des imprimantes ;
    * Dépanné des ordinateurs bureaux et portables ;
    * Serti des câbles réseau
    * Installé et configuré des antivirus

Formations

  • Centre De Formation Au TIC (KOUDOUGOU) (Koudougou)

    Koudougou 2014 - 2014 Certification ICDL

    Certifié ICDL (International Computer Driving Licence)

  • Institut Supérieur Privé De Management (ISPM) (Ouagadougou)

    Ouagadougou 2013 - 2015 Licence (en cours)

  • International Center For Professional Studies ICPS (Accra)

    Accra 2008 - 2009 Diplôme de Technicien en Interconnexion de Réseau Informatique

    Mention Très Bien

  • International Center For Professional Studies ICPS (Accra)

    Accra 2007 - 2008 Diplôme d'études supérieures en Technologie de l'Information

    Mention Très Bien

  • ICPS (International Centre For Professional Studies LTD. (Accra)

    Accra 2007 - 2008 Diplôme en Génie Logiciel et Matériel Informatique

  • International Center For Professional Studies ICPS (Accra)

    Accra 2006 - 2007 Diplôme de connaissance en anglais (PROFICIENCY)

