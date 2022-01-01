Abdoulaziz SARE

Information Technology Specialist with Four (04) years’ experience. Areas of expertise include [Maintenance of computer and office equipment; Assistance to users; wiring and network installations; Preventive maintenance ; Installed and configured kaspersky administration kit; Installed and configured MS Windows 2003, 2008 and 2012 Server; Installed operating systems (Windows XP, Vista, Seven and 8); Installed printers (on computers, member of a Windows domain and locally on computers)].
Some experience on telecommunication environment.
Mes compétences :
Technique
Microsoft Windows XP; Vista; Seven et Windows 8
Autocommutateur PABX
Microsoft Windows 2008 Server
Microsoft Windows 2003 Server
Microsoft Office 2003, 2007, 2010 et 2013
Réseau LAN WAN WLAN