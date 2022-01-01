Menu

Abou DIOP

THIES / THIES

En résumé

Agronomist-Teacher in charge of the coordination in CFPH of the ERA/USAID projects of “sweet corn” and “Curricula Review”, with a physical 40 years of age, still overflowing energy to the younger generations after nearly 40 years of service in all regions of Senegal and in many countries, our only goal is to share experiences and values acquired during our careers.
Thus, with great adaptability, impregnated with different cultures, diverse and proven experience in agricultural research, development, extension and training, we conducted elaboration, implementation, assessment and evaluation of several agricultural, environmental, in training, poverty reduction and generative income activities. In this frame, we have the privilege to do:
• The coordination of actions and activities of different development actors including financial partners, technical and social;
• The establishment and management of agricultural cooperatives, producer organizations;
• Monitoring and evaluation of projects and programs of the Ministry of Agriculture with the Special Program for Food Security of FAO (PSSA), the PIVREM ... the Ministry of National Education (Training Program Information in Environmental Education. We have contributed significantly to the monitoring and evaluation of projects of the Ministry of Environment as the PROWALO the draft Primary Care Environment (SPE)
• Planning, organization and facilitation of meetings for balance and projection on the activities through a logical framework including the commitment and the different relationships between the different actors and the mechanisms of decision
• Produce notes or weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual and / or detailed reports on rural activities;
As trainer assessor in a national vocational training center, we used to:
• Teach and train students, teachers and producers in agriculture, adults (Pulaar literacy, Wolof);
• Coordinate for CFPH, the ERA / USAID "Feed the Future" on sweet corn;
• Coordinate and animate, as focal point of ERA/USAID project with Tuskegee University, the review curricula program of CFPH by the Competencies Approach Way,
Right arm prefects and governors, we have supported, accompanied and / or represented them in national meetings, in the sister Republic of Mauritania to speak or act on their behalf and quality to:
• Defend (advocacy) records in the region
• play mediations (on land) in 1989 following the conflict between Senegal and Mauritania;
• chairing meetings, committees or commissions for steering, aid management, ..).
Specialized in gathering and processing data with the mastery of software database and spreadsheet programs such Access, dBase IV, SPSS, Epi-Info, Excel, Krystal, Paradox, Works, ... gave us the opportunity to consult widely as an expert partner in the areas of:
• Monitoring and evaluation of projects, programs, NGOs, ...;
• socio-economic and / or environmental
• Agricultural Economics.
Through our easy communication, computer and English literacy, we had the honor to chair, report, animate or moderate seminars, working groups or reflection all assets for the position. We often play as spokesperson on behalf of trainees (even in Anglo-Saxon countries).

Mes compétences :
Formation
budgets
SPSS
Pam
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Publisher
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
Microsoft Access
DBase
Architectural Desktop
Agricultural Development
4th Dimension
Ressources humaines
Conseil
Agriculture biologique
Formation professionnelle
Communication
Pédagogie
Développement durable
Accompagnement
Coaching
Management

Entreprises

  • Centre de Formation Professionnelle Horticole/ Ministère Agriculture - Formateur/ Consultant

    2003 - 2013 • Coordinateur du groupe de réflexion sur la révision des curricula du projet ERA/USAID-Université de Tuskegee
    • Coordinateur au CFPH du Projet Maïs doux financé par ERA/USAID
    • Enseignement CAP et BT et formation continue producteurs
    • Encadrement d’enseignants (animateur pédagogique)
    • Coordinateur et animateur du groupe de production de manuels pédagogiques
    • Consultant freelance

  • ONG, GIE, Producteurs - Consultant

    2003 - maintenant • Collecte et traitement de données (évaluateur) pour les ONG et projets
    • Production de plantes médicinales, maraîchères, ornementales et fruitières
    • Elaboration de projets de développement, d’activités génératrices de revenus, et environnementaux
    • Organisation et animation de MARP, d’ateliers de réflexion et/ ou de partage
    • Formation en développement durable
    • Elaboration de manuels scolaires de formation et de curicula (APC)

  • Centre de Formation Professionnelle Horticole/DAKAR - Enseignant

    2003 - 2007 * Formation initiale de techniciens et ouvriers horticoles
    * Formation continue horticulteurs et professionnels du secteur horticole
    * Formation d'enseignants à l'ENSETP/UCAD Dakar
    *Formation au Lycée Technique de Thiès
    * Consultant en collecte et traitement de données (évaluateur)
    - Etude comparative de l'utilisation des ordures ménagères en champ de mil pour l'ONG ADT-GERT(2003)
    -Evaluation de l'impact des criquets pélerins en 2004 et del'aide d'urgence pour l'assistance aux populations pour le compte du gouvernement du Sénégal et la Banque Mondiale ; (2005)
    - Expert associé de l'ONG-ASAS et Responsable pour le "Projet de Régénération et d'Exploitation de la Forêt Classée de Wallah" (projet en cours)

  • Service Départemental du Développement (puis Régional) Rural Matam/ Ministère Agriculture - Chef du ervice

    1996 - 2002 • Coordinateur des projets et programmes du développement rural
    • Bras droit des Préfets et du Gouverneur sur les questions rurales
    • Rapports hebdomadaires, de campagne et annuels sur les activités économiques
    • Membre, Président, Rapporteur, Traducteur ou Modérateur de séminaires, comités de pilotage ou de crédit des projets
    • Organisation des enquêtes agricoles
    • Conseiller en auto promotion
    • Formateur en M.A.R.P. (projets de gestion des terroirs villageois) et éducation environnementale, alphabétisation fonctionnelle et informatique
    • Consultant freelance (PAM, études faisabilité, projets activités génératrices de revenus)
    • Coordinateur des projets et programmes du développement rural

  • Service Départemental du Développement Rural/Minsitère Agriculture/Matam - Chef du Service Départemental du développement Rural

    1995 - 2002 • Coordinateur du développement rural ;
    • Evaluation des projets et programmes agricoles ;
    • Organisation, planification et gestion de la collecte d’informations agricoles ;
    • Consultant du P.A.M. en collecte et traitement de données
    • Membre des comités de pilotage ou de crédit des projets (UJAK, PRODAM, PROWALO, PIVREM, PSSA, GRDR,)
    • Gestion des moyens humains, matériels et financiers ;
    • Conseiller en auto promotion
    • Médiateur entre agriculteurs et éleveurs
    • Formateur en M.A.R.P. et éducation environnementale (PFIE), alphabétisation fonctionnelle et informatique
    • Président, Rapporteur ou Modérateur de nombreux séminaires
    . Consultant du Programme Alimentaire Mondial pour l'assistance aux sinistrés des inondations de 1999 dans le département de Bakel

  • Bureau Pédologie/ Ministère Agriculture - Assistant Cartographe/Responsable Cellule Informatique

    1990 - 1995 • Caractérisation des unités géomorphologiques et profils des sols
    • Toponymie, photo identification et interprétation
    • Développer les programmes de saisie, de gestion et de traitement des bases de données de documentation et de sols
    • Analyse des sols au laboratoire

  • Bureau Pédologie/Ministère Agriculture/DAKAR - Assistant Cartographe Responsable informatique

    1990 - 1995 •Cartographie et évaluation des terres ;
    .Caractérisation des unités géomorphologiques et profils des sols ;
    •Toponymie, photo identification et interprétation ;
    •Développer les programmes de saisie, de gestion et de traitement des bases de données ;
    •Analyse des sols au laboratoire.

  • Institut Sénégalais de Recherches Agricoles/ Ministère Ariculture - Assistant de Recherches Entomologiques

    1978 - 1990 • Suivi de la dynamique des populations d’insectes
    • Etude du seuil économique des traitements insecticides
    • Etude de la résistance variétale
    • Lutte biologique contre la chenille des chandelles du mil
    • Elaboration des rapports, protocoles et budget
    • Gestion du personnel et du matériel
    • Membre de la convention phytopharmaceutique et du Comité des « Chercheurs en PV des pays membres du CILSS »

  • Institut Sénégalais de Recherches Agricoles/Minsitère Agriculture/BAMBEY - Assistant de Recherches

    1978 - 1990 • Suivi de la dynamique des populations d’insectes
    • Etude du seuil économique des traitements insecticides
    • Etude de la résistance variétale
    • Lutte biologique
    • Elaboration des rapports, protocoles et budget
    • Gestion du personnel et du matériel»

  • Centre Expansion Rurale Polyvalent/Minsitère Agriculture/SAKAL-Louga - Agent puis Chef du CERP

    1976 - 1978 • Appui conseil
    • Elaboration des budgets et projets des Communautés Rurales

  • Centre d'Expansion Rurale Polyvalent /Ministère Agriculture - Agent Conseil/ Contrôleur de Semence

    1974 - 1978 Service Semencier Kaèl/ Mbacké Contrôleur Semencier
    * Appui conseil ;
    * Elaboration des budgets et projets des Communautés Rurales ;
    * Contrôle et certification des semences ;

  • Service semencier/Ministère Agriculture/MBACKE - Contrôleur de semences

    1974 - 1976 Contrôle de la multiplication des semences

Formations

  • Programme Initiative Pesticides/COLEACP (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2004 Protection des cultures, Usage sécurisé des produits phytosanitaires

    Protection des cultures

  • Ecole Nationale De Majustrature ENM (Dakar)

    Dakar 2004 - 2004 Développement des filières horticoles pour la croissance et la réduction de la pauvreté

    Formation organisée par la Banque Mondiale

    Formation à Distance

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure D'Enseignement Technique Professionnelle/UCAD (Dakar)

    Dakar 2002 - 2003 Certificat d'Aptitude à l'Enseignement Moyen Technique Pratique

    Certificat d'Aptitude à l'Enseignement Moyen Technique Pratique
    Spécialisation : enseignement horticole

  • Organisation Des Nations Unies Pour L'Alimentation Et L'Agriculture FAO/PSSA (Dakar)

    Dakar 2002 - 2002 Communication pour le Développement Rural

    Programme Spécial pour la Sécurité Alimentaire - Communication pour le Développement Rural, la Collecte et le Traitement de l'Information sur la Sécurité Alimentaire

  • Université Cheikh Anta Diop De Dakar (Dakar)

    Dakar 2002 - 2003 Enseignement Horticole

  • International Coopération Training Center ICTC/KOICA (Suwon)

    Suwon 2001 - 2001 Agricultural Development Policy for African Countries

    Porte parole des séminaristes

    Politiques Agricoles

  • Ecole Nationale Supérieure De Statistiques Et D'Economie Appliquée De Cocody (Côte D'Ivoire) ENSEA (Abidjanc)

    Abidjanc 1999 - 1999 Statistiques Agricoles

    Porte parole des stagiaires

    Statistiques Agricoles

  • Collège Saint-Michel CSM (Dakar)

    Dakar 1993 - 1993 Informatique - Programmation au Paradox

  • Institut International De Recherche Sur Les Cultures Semi-Arides Tropiques ICRISAT (Patancheru)

    Patancheru 1985 - 1985 Plants Improvment and Protection

    Porte parole des stagiaires

    Plant Protection - Ce stage s'est déroulé du 15 mars au 22 novembre 1985 en INDE à l'ICRISAT.
    Je me réjouis d'avoir été l'entraineur de 82 stagiaires venus de 42 pays, en foot et basquet et d'avoir remporté des coupes locales, communales et de l'état d'Andra Pradesh.

  • Ecole Nationale Des Cadres Ruraux De Bambey (ENCR Bambey, Sénégal) (Bambey)

    Bambey 1979 - 1982 Ingénieur des Travaux Agricoles

  • Ecole Nationale Des Cadres Ruraux ENCR (Bambey)

    Bambey 1979 - 1982 Agriculture

  • Ecole Des Agents Techniques De L'Agriculture EATA (Ziguinchor)

    Ziguinchor 1972 - 1974 Agent Technique de l'Agriculture

  • Ecole Des Agents Techniques De L'Agriculture EATA (Ziguinchor)

    Ziguinchor 1972 - 1974 Agriculture

Réseau

Annuaire des membres :