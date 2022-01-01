Agronomist-Teacher in charge of the coordination in CFPH of the ERA/USAID projects of “sweet corn” and “Curricula Review”, with a physical 40 years of age, still overflowing energy to the younger generations after nearly 40 years of service in all regions of Senegal and in many countries, our only goal is to share experiences and values acquired during our careers.

Thus, with great adaptability, impregnated with different cultures, diverse and proven experience in agricultural research, development, extension and training, we conducted elaboration, implementation, assessment and evaluation of several agricultural, environmental, in training, poverty reduction and generative income activities. In this frame, we have the privilege to do:

• The coordination of actions and activities of different development actors including financial partners, technical and social;

• The establishment and management of agricultural cooperatives, producer organizations;

• Monitoring and evaluation of projects and programs of the Ministry of Agriculture with the Special Program for Food Security of FAO (PSSA), the PIVREM ... the Ministry of National Education (Training Program Information in Environmental Education. We have contributed significantly to the monitoring and evaluation of projects of the Ministry of Environment as the PROWALO the draft Primary Care Environment (SPE)

• Planning, organization and facilitation of meetings for balance and projection on the activities through a logical framework including the commitment and the different relationships between the different actors and the mechanisms of decision

• Produce notes or weekly, monthly, quarterly, annual and / or detailed reports on rural activities;

As trainer assessor in a national vocational training center, we used to:

• Teach and train students, teachers and producers in agriculture, adults (Pulaar literacy, Wolof);

• Coordinate for CFPH, the ERA / USAID "Feed the Future" on sweet corn;

• Coordinate and animate, as focal point of ERA/USAID project with Tuskegee University, the review curricula program of CFPH by the Competencies Approach Way,

Right arm prefects and governors, we have supported, accompanied and / or represented them in national meetings, in the sister Republic of Mauritania to speak or act on their behalf and quality to:

• Defend (advocacy) records in the region

• play mediations (on land) in 1989 following the conflict between Senegal and Mauritania;

• chairing meetings, committees or commissions for steering, aid management, ..).

Specialized in gathering and processing data with the mastery of software database and spreadsheet programs such Access, dBase IV, SPSS, Epi-Info, Excel, Krystal, Paradox, Works, ... gave us the opportunity to consult widely as an expert partner in the areas of:

• Monitoring and evaluation of projects, programs, NGOs, ...;

• socio-economic and / or environmental

• Agricultural Economics.

Through our easy communication, computer and English literacy, we had the honor to chair, report, animate or moderate seminars, working groups or reflection all assets for the position. We often play as spokesperson on behalf of trainees (even in Anglo-Saxon countries).



Mes compétences :

Formation

budgets

SPSS

Pam

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Publisher

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Excel

Microsoft Access

DBase

Architectural Desktop

Agricultural Development

4th Dimension

Ressources humaines

Conseil

Agriculture biologique

Formation professionnelle

Communication

Pédagogie

Développement durable

Accompagnement

Coaching

Management