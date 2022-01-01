Adela VILLANUEVA

A strategist specialised in digital with experience in Advertising, Media, Marketing and Communication (BtoB / BtoC) across different industries.



Expertise in building brands in different regions (EMEA+ APAC) and in implementing their long-term strategy with focus on digital solutions and innovation.



Experience in business development, integrated communications strategy, digital development, digital integration, and strategic innovation.



Experienced in building, managing and leading multicultural and cross-functional teams.



Passionate about consumer insights, industry foresight, international markets, opportunities identification and new technologies.



In a personal level, I love arts and space/astronomy. I’m a strong advocate of woman/human rights, animal defence and sustainable development.