Adela VILLANUEVA

SINGAORE

A strategist specialised in digital with experience in Advertising, Media, Marketing and Communication (BtoB / BtoC) across different industries.

Expertise in building brands in different regions (EMEA+ APAC) and in implementing their long-term strategy with focus on digital solutions and innovation.

Experience in business development, integrated communications strategy, digital development, digital integration, and strategic innovation.

Experienced in building, managing and leading multicultural and cross-functional teams.

Passionate about consumer insights, industry foresight, international markets, opportunities identification and new technologies.

In a personal level, I love arts and space/astronomy. I’m a strong advocate of woman/human rights, animal defence and sustainable development.

  • Dentsu Asia - Director of Strategy & Planning. Digital Solutions

    2013 - maintenant In charge of the digitalization of Dentsu Singapore:

    - INTERNALLY: BUSINESS STRATEGY -> Implementation of:
    o Digital team: Defining key roles and recruitment
    o Digital capabilities of the Agency ( media, planning, creative…) and implementation of digital tools: Social monitoring tools, DSP, Creative clouding, Technologies, Digital planning tools…
    o Digital work process: creation of a standard digital brief, rate card, workflow, reportings, Etc...
    o Implementation of Dentsu Singapore’s E-presence
    o Strategic recommendations for the department (Credentials, business model, development plan (+3y)

    - EXTERNALLY: STRATEGY AND PLANNING/ INSIGHTS

    o Seeking digital opportunities with existing clients (& Pitches) and help them to develop their digital strategies
    o Conception of integrated digital strategies ( E-Brand Strategy, Mobile, Social Media, Creative contents, Media, Search, Activations… ) and co-writing of integrated marketing strategies : positioning, naming, competitive analysis; In order to provide integrated strategic recommendations
    o Supporting Account managers to integrate digital in their marketing strategies and help creative services to include digital in the global execution ( Leading brainstormings)
    o Leading research and analysis of the APAC market
    o Hunting and understanding relevant key trends and market conditions
    o New business development ( + research of strategic partners)

    MANAGEMENT of a multicultural and cross-functional team: 9.
    Digital account managers, Digital project managers, Digital media managers, Web-developers/Content managers and digital creatives

    CLIENTS:
    - Regional: MTV EXIT, CANON, PANASONIC, HITACHI, SAMSUNG, TOYOTA

    - Local MTI (Ministry of Trade Industry), MOM (Ministry of Man Power), LTA (Land Authority Transport) , NTU (Nanyang Technological University)

    -->> MODERATOR OF SMA (Singapore Media Awards) - Best Digital strat, Best Strategic Launch

    -->> JURY @ DIGITAL ASIA FESTIVAL ( SPIKES)

  • AEGIS MEDIA FRANCE - Senior Strategic Planner/ Head of [Digital] Strategy & Planning department at CARAT

    Courbevoie 2011 - 2012 Main clients: Kellogg's,Yves Rocher Group (Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau),Galeries Lafayette Group (Galeries Lafayette, Monoprix, BHV), Tommy Hilfiger
    Management: 11 ( 5 strategic planners, 4 media planners & 2 interns)

  • Isobar/CARAT (AEGIS GROUP) - Senior Strategic Planner/ Head of the digital brand strategy

    2011 - 2011 Clients: Kellogg's, Philips, Yves Rocher Group (Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau),BKSA ( Kronenbourg, 1664, Carlsberg, Grimbergen, Guinness) and Galeries Lafayette Group (Galeries Lafayette, Monoprix, BHV)

    Management: 2 strategic planners

  • TBWA\PARIS - International Account Manager/Strategy

    2009 - 2011 Launching and managing the new Happy Meal's brand strategy and its communication campaigns (360°) at an international level - EMEA zone (42 Countries).

    Client: McDonald's International

    Management: 1

  • HARRISON & WOLF/TBWA - Consultant

    2008 - 2009 Development of digital operations on existing clients and new business. Consulting in web-based strategy, conception of digital campaigns and project management.

    Clients : Total, Société Générale, Lafarge, Crédit Agricole, ASO, Monoprix
    Management: 1

  • PIXIMEDIA /MEDIA CONTACTS - Project manager/ Account manager

    2007 - 2008 Development of new business and account supervision on Rich Media campaigns

    Particularly in charge of : Citroën, Orange, Numericable, Canal+, EDF, Accor

  • LEO BURNETT/PUBLICIS GROUP - Account executive

    2006 - 2007 Management of advertising campaigns (radio, TV, print).

    In charge of Prisma Presse (Publishing group). More specifically in charge of Economic, Discovery and Women Press. Total 12 titles.

  • AXPE Consulting France - IT HR Consultant & General manager assistant/ Intern

    2005 - 2006 RH, prospection commerciale et chargée de la communication interne et externe.
    Aide au démarrage de l’entreprise dans le marché français.
    Relations BtoB entre France et l’Espagne.

  • ISEE- Ecole Supérieure De Commerce (Paris)

    Paris 2005 - 2006 Master degree

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques De Lyon (IEP) (Lyon)

    Lyon 2004 - 2005 Master degree

  • Universidad Complutense De Madrid (Madrid)

    Madrid 2000 - 2005 Bachelor degree

