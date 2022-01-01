Adela VILLANUEVA

-
Dentsu Asia
- Director of Strategy & Planning. Digital Solutions
2013 - maintenant
In charge of the digitalization of Dentsu Singapore:
- INTERNALLY: BUSINESS STRATEGY -> Implementation of:
o Digital team: Defining key roles and recruitment
o Digital capabilities of the Agency ( media, planning, creative…) and implementation of digital tools: Social monitoring tools, DSP, Creative clouding, Technologies, Digital planning tools…
o Digital work process: creation of a standard digital brief, rate card, workflow, reportings, Etc...
o Implementation of Dentsu Singapore’s E-presence
o Strategic recommendations for the department (Credentials, business model, development plan (+3y)
- EXTERNALLY: STRATEGY AND PLANNING/ INSIGHTS
o Seeking digital opportunities with existing clients (& Pitches) and help them to develop their digital strategies
o Conception of integrated digital strategies ( E-Brand Strategy, Mobile, Social Media, Creative contents, Media, Search, Activations… ) and co-writing of integrated marketing strategies : positioning, naming, competitive analysis; In order to provide integrated strategic recommendations
o Supporting Account managers to integrate digital in their marketing strategies and help creative services to include digital in the global execution ( Leading brainstormings)
o Leading research and analysis of the APAC market
o Hunting and understanding relevant key trends and market conditions
o New business development ( + research of strategic partners)
MANAGEMENT of a multicultural and cross-functional team: 9.
Digital account managers, Digital project managers, Digital media managers, Web-developers/Content managers and digital creatives
CLIENTS:
- Regional: MTV EXIT, CANON, PANASONIC, HITACHI, SAMSUNG, TOYOTA
- Local MTI (Ministry of Trade Industry), MOM (Ministry of Man Power), LTA (Land Authority Transport) , NTU (Nanyang Technological University)
-->> MODERATOR OF SMA (Singapore Media Awards) - Best Digital strat, Best Strategic Launch
-->> JURY @ DIGITAL ASIA FESTIVAL ( SPIKES)
AEGIS MEDIA FRANCE
- Senior Strategic Planner/ Head of [Digital] Strategy & Planning department at CARAT
Courbevoie
2011 - 2012
Main clients: Kellogg's,Yves Rocher Group (Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau),Galeries Lafayette Group (Galeries Lafayette, Monoprix, BHV), Tommy Hilfiger
Management: 11 ( 5 strategic planners, 4 media planners & 2 interns)
Isobar/CARAT (AEGIS GROUP)
- Senior Strategic Planner/ Head of the digital brand strategy
2011 - 2011
Clients: Kellogg's, Philips, Yves Rocher Group (Yves Rocher, Petit Bateau),BKSA ( Kronenbourg, 1664, Carlsberg, Grimbergen, Guinness) and Galeries Lafayette Group (Galeries Lafayette, Monoprix, BHV)
Management: 2 strategic planners
TBWA\PARIS
- International Account Manager/Strategy
2009 - 2011
Launching and managing the new Happy Meal's brand strategy and its communication campaigns (360°) at an international level - EMEA zone (42 Countries).
Client: McDonald's International
Management: 1
HARRISON & WOLF/TBWA
- Consultant
2008 - 2009
Development of digital operations on existing clients and new business. Consulting in web-based strategy, conception of digital campaigns and project management.
Clients : Total, Société Générale, Lafarge, Crédit Agricole, ASO, Monoprix
Management: 1
PIXIMEDIA /MEDIA CONTACTS
- Project manager/ Account manager
2007 - 2008
Development of new business and account supervision on Rich Media campaigns
Particularly in charge of : Citroën, Orange, Numericable, Canal+, EDF, Accor
LEO BURNETT/PUBLICIS GROUP
- Account executive
2006 - 2007
Management of advertising campaigns (radio, TV, print).
In charge of Prisma Presse (Publishing group). More specifically in charge of Economic, Discovery and Women Press. Total 12 titles.
AXPE Consulting France
- IT HR Consultant & General manager assistant/ Intern
2005 - 2006
RH, prospection commerciale et chargée de la communication interne et externe.
Aide au démarrage de l’entreprise dans le marché français.
Relations BtoB entre France et l’Espagne.