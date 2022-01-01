Retail
Adeline CROCHET (SEGUIN)
Adeline CROCHET (SEGUIN)
NIORT
Profil
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Vente
Négociation
Marketing
Management
Développement commercial
Monsanto
- Key account manager
2016 - maintenant
Monsanto
- Directrice région Sud Ouest
2014 - maintenant
MONSANTO
- Ingénieur d'affaires
2010 - 2014
MONSANTO
- Ingénieur technico commercial
2007 - 2010
Ecole Supérieure Agriculture
Angers
2003 - 2007
productions végétales
Amalia LESTAGE
Anne-Laure JACQUET
Freddy PIERRARD
Gilles MOUNOURY
Isabelle COS
Loic BAILLON
Sandrine SILVESTRE-AMAR
Solène HAZARD
Vincent MOAL
Vincent VERNAY
