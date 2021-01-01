> > contact me as well on LinkedIn : http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/sandrine-silvestre-amar/60/b82/80/



****



Bayer successfully completed the acquisition of Monsanto in June 2018, bringing together Monsanto’s leadership in seeds and plant traits with Bayer’s leadership in chemical and biological crop protection. By joining forces, we will create even more extensive career opportunities for talent around the world. We’re a global team working to shape agriculture through breakthrough innovation that will benefit farmers, consumers, and our planet.



We invite you to explore the career opportunities available at the combined company by visiting https://career.bayer.com/en/career/index.html



Mes compétences :

Ressources humaines

Ecoute

Réseaux sociaux

Organisations internationales

Coordination de projets

Gestion des talents

Reporting

Cross cultural management

Recrutement

Recrutement par approche directe

Formation

Recrutement cadres

Autonomie professionnelle