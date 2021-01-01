Menu

Sandrine SILVESTRE-AMAR

Lyon

En résumé

> > contact me as well on LinkedIn : http://fr.linkedin.com/pub/sandrine-silvestre-amar/60/b82/80/

Mes compétences :
Ressources humaines
Ecoute
Réseaux sociaux
Organisations internationales
Coordination de projets
Gestion des talents
Reporting
Cross cultural management
Recrutement
Recrutement par approche directe
Formation
Recrutement cadres
Autonomie professionnelle

Entreprises

  • Bayer - Talent Acquisition Specialist EME

    Lyon 2018 - maintenant

  • Monsanto - Talent Acquisition Specialist Supply Chain EMEA

    2014 - maintenant Developing and implementing a broad based sourcing strategy and day to day full life cycle recruiting to critical positions and to long term talent pipelines for Supply Chain in Europe Middle-East and Africa region.

  • Monsanto - Talent Acquisition Specialist Western Europe

    2012 - 2014 Hunting and Sourcing candidates,
    Employment Branding,
    University Relationships.

    We're hiring ! to know more visit our website : www.jobs.monsanto.com

  • Monsanto - Organizational Development Specialist France

    2010 - 2012

  • Monsanto - HR Projects Coordinator - South Europe

    2007 - 2010

  • Monsanto - Training Specialist

    2005 - 2007

  • Monsanto - HR Lead's Executive Assistant

    1999 - 2005

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

