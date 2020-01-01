Menu

Adil TAKAFI

COLOMBES

En résumé

Many years of experience in TM1 and IBM Cognos Express as a technical consultant and solution specialist, I am quick to grasp new ideas and concepts, and to develop innovative and creative solutions to problems, demonstrate the high levels of motivation required to meet the tightest of deadlines.
Development and Administration of:
Cognos TM1 (Turbo Integrator, Rules, Cubes, MDX...)
Cognos BI Reporting
ETL SSIS
SQL Server 2008/2012
Oracle
Excel VBA
...



Mes compétences :
DECISISONNEL
Microsoft SQL Server
IBM Cognos Reporter
IBM Cognos TM1
IBM Cognos FrameWork
Microsoft SQL SSIS
Microsoft SQL Reporting Services
TM1

Entreprises

  • Kettle Foods Ltd - Business System Analyst Developer

    2013 - maintenant Key responsibilities:

    - Cognos Express-TM1 Administration
    - TM1 Development (Cubes, Dimensions, Rules, TI processes)
    - TM1 Optimisation (Security, Feeders, Data consolidation, hierarchies...)
    - Xcelerator-Excel Development (TM1 Web, Active forms, input screens,…)
    - Cognos Report Studio (Active Reports, Cognos Dashboards, Excel/Pdf Reports,…)
    - Technical specifications
    - Technical documentation
    - Interacting with others departments (Finance/Planning/...)

    Sql Server 2008/2012
    - Database Development (Transact SQL, Tables, Stored procedures, Views,...)
    - Microsoft SSIS development - Data integration (ETL)

  • Aexis - Consultant Senior / Chef de projet décisionnel

    2006 - 2013 7 ans de Consulting autour de plusieurs solutions décisionnelles:
    -Analys du besoin client
    -Cadrage et chiffrage de projet
    -Réunions á tous les niveaux de réalisation
    -Documentation fonctionnelle et technique

    Domaines:
    --------
    - Banques et assurance
    - Industrie automobile
    - Electroniques
    - Logement social
    - Produits de luxe et cosmétique
    - ...

    Outilts techniques:
    ------------------
    IBM Cognos TM1 9.5/10.x (Développement et administration)
    IBM Cognos 10 (Framework; Reporter)
    INFOR PM BPA (AS & Relational)
    MICROSOFT SQL SERVER 2008/2012(BI) (SSIS, SSAS, SSRS)

    Ces solutions permettent aux entreprises de données des réponses complètes et fiables aux difficultés rencontrées lors de l'analyse de leurs données.

  • UTI - Ingénieur développement

    2001 - 2006 Réalisation de plusieurs projets Client/Serveur et Web essentiellement autour de la technologie MICROSOFT (.Net (VB et C#), ASP, HTML, CSS, IIS, JAVASCRIPT, SQL Server, DTS, Transact SQL,...)

    Les projets les plus marquants :

    SNOPIA ASSET MANAGEMENT
    GENERALE D'OPTIQUE
    MIZUHO BANK
    FILTRAUTO.

Formations

  • Ecole Marocaine Des Sciences D'Ingenieur (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1998 - 2000 MIAGE

  • Institut Supérieur De Gestion Et D'Informatique ISGI (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1996 - 1998 Système Unix

  • Lycee Al Khaouarizmy (Casablanca)

    Casablanca 1995 - 1995 Sciences Mathématiques

    Mathématiques

Réseau