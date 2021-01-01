Adrien HOSDEZ

Mes compétences :
SAP / Pack Microsoft Office / Lotus Notes / Adobe
Commerce B2B
Communication online
Transport international
Commerce international
Marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Communication interne
Communication externe
Planning digital
Entreprises
L'Atelier de Juliette
- Chargé de développement commercial
2017 - maintenantChargé du développement d'un nouveau restaurant à l'Isle sur la Sorgue
Digital :
- Gestion des réseaux sociaux Facebook et Instagram
- Gestion des contenus (création, publication, suivi, analyse)
- Animation et contrôle des interactions
Non digital :
- Création et distribution de flyers
- Création de supports commerciaux et de communication
- Présentation du restaurant aux entreprises alentours
- Prise de décision sur les différentes offres proposées
- Participation aux choix des fournisseurs
Nouvelle Zélande
- Expériences professionnelles à l'étranger
2016 - 2017Multiples expériences professionnelles durant un voyage de 7 mois en Nouvelle Zélande :
- Restauration
- Supermarché
- Vignoble
- Pépinière
- Bed & Breakfast
- Tâches ménagères dans différentes familles
Saint-Gobain
- Digital Marketing & Communication Assistant
- Conception and distribution of newsletters to french and foreign plants
- Management of an internal social network
- Conception and management of communication contents destined to french and foreign targets (news, Saint-Gobain 350th anniversary, health security and environment contents, tutorials on social medias )
External communication :
- Management & animation of the social networks of the company (LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter)
- Conception & management of website contents and social networks contents
- Management of the social media plan
- Conception & analysis of analytics reports
Marketing :
- Catalog conception
- Participation to business events organization (trade fairs)
- Participation to the website redesign and SEO optimization
Saint-Gobain
- Assistant Marketing
Courbevoie2014 - 2014Internship abroad : Glasstec International trade fair in Düsseldorf (Germany)
Marketing :
- Conception of brochures and mailing
- Participation to the organization of a fair trade and the conception of a trade fair booth
- Management of a hostesses team
- Participation to the business and competition intelligence
Saint-Gobain
- Sales Manager Assistant
Courbevoie2014 - 2014Internship abroad : Sales office of Saint-Gobain Group in Cologne (Germany)
- Contact with foreign colleagues and customers, requests analysis and replies.
- Intermediary between customers and commercial support
Saint-Gobain
- Assistant Commercial
Courbevoie2013 - 2015Commercial :
- Provide quotations and orders, based on internal rules and international trade rules, to customers coming from more than 150 countries for a turn over of several hundreds of millions of euros.
- Contact with foreign colleagues and customers, requests analysis and replies.
Marketing :
- Conception of brochures and mailing
- Participation to the organization of a fair trade and the conception of a trade fair booth
- Management of a hostesses team
- Participation to the business and competition intelligence
Logistic :
- International trade and transport rules (formalities, incoterms, transport quotations)
Administration :
- Participation to the business contracts management
Avignon2013 - 2015BTS Commerce International (référentiel européen)
Foreign markets diagnostic analysis
Negotiation in foreign languages
Prospection and customer care
Import/Export operations management
Intercultural management
International marketing
International communication