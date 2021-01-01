Menu

Adrien HOSDEZ

AVIGNON

En résumé

Mes compétences :
SAP / Pack Microsoft Office / Lotus Notes / Adobe
Commerce B2B
Communication online
Transport international
Commerce international
Marketing
Marketing opérationnel
Communication interne
Communication externe
Planning digital

Entreprises

  • L'Atelier de Juliette - Chargé de développement commercial

    2017 - maintenant Chargé du développement d'un nouveau restaurant à l'Isle sur la Sorgue

    Digital :

    - Gestion des réseaux sociaux Facebook et Instagram
    - Gestion des contenus (création, publication, suivi, analyse)
    - Animation et contrôle des interactions

    Non digital :

    - Création et distribution de flyers
    - Création de supports commerciaux et de communication
    - Présentation du restaurant aux entreprises alentours
    - Prise de décision sur les différentes offres proposées
    - Participation aux choix des fournisseurs

  • Nouvelle Zélande - Expériences professionnelles à l'étranger

    2016 - 2017 Multiples expériences professionnelles durant un voyage de 7 mois en Nouvelle Zélande :
    - Restauration
    - Supermarché
    - Vignoble
    - Pépinière
    - Bed & Breakfast
    - Tâches ménagères dans différentes familles

  • Saint-Gobain - Digital Marketing & Communication Assistant

    Courbevoie 2015 - 2016 Worldwide internal communication:

    - Conception and distribution of newsletters to french and foreign plants
    - Management of an internal social network
    - Conception and management of communication contents destined to french and foreign targets (news, Saint-Gobain 350th anniversary, health security and environment contents, tutorials on social medias )

    External communication :

    - Management & animation of the social networks of the company (LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter)
    - Conception & management of website contents and social networks contents
    - Management of the social media plan
    - Conception & analysis of analytics reports

    Marketing :

    - Catalog conception
    - Participation to business events organization (trade fairs)
    - Participation to the website redesign and SEO optimization

  • Saint-Gobain - Assistant Marketing

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2014 Internship abroad : Glasstec International trade fair in Düsseldorf (Germany)

    Marketing :

    - Conception of brochures and mailing
    - Participation to the organization of a fair trade and the conception of a trade fair booth
    - Management of a hostesses team
    - Participation to the business and competition intelligence

  • Saint-Gobain - Sales Manager Assistant

    Courbevoie 2014 - 2014 Internship abroad : Sales office of Saint-Gobain Group in Cologne (Germany)

    - Contact with foreign colleagues and customers, requests analysis and replies.
    - Intermediary between customers and commercial support

  • Saint-Gobain - Assistant Commercial

    Courbevoie 2013 - 2015 Commercial :

    - Provide quotations and orders, based on internal rules and international trade rules, to customers coming from more than 150 countries for a turn over of several hundreds of millions of euros.

    - Contact with foreign colleagues and customers, requests analysis and replies.

    Marketing :

    - Conception of brochures and mailing
    - Participation to the organization of a fair trade and the conception of a trade fair booth
    - Management of a hostesses team
    - Participation to the business and competition intelligence

    Logistic :

    - International trade and transport rules (formalities, incoterms, transport quotations)

    Administration :

    - Participation to the business contracts management

Formations

  • KEDGE Business School (Ex Euromed Management)

    Marseille 2015 - 2016 Bachelor

    Trade and Business Development
    E-Commerce
    Customer Relationship Management
    Financial analysis of business activity

    English TOIEC : 960 / 990
    Deutsch WIDAF : 798 / 990

  • IFC Provence

    Avignon 2013 - 2015 BTS Commerce International (référentiel européen)

    Foreign markets diagnostic analysis
    Negotiation in foreign languages
    Prospection and customer care
    Import/Export operations management
    Intercultural management
    International marketing
    International communication

  • Lycée De L'Arc

    Orange 2010 - 2013 Baccalauréat

    Baccalauréat Economique et Social option Sciences politiques
    High Scool Diploma in Economic & Social - Political Science option

