Adrien PAIN

Paris

Senior Engineer, looking for new opportunities and new challenges

  • Walnut Algorithms - Co-founder, Data scientist, R&D Senior Engineer

    Paris (75000) 2014 - 2020 - Co-founder of Walnut Algorithms, a technology firm created in 2014 and focused on applying the latest advances in data science and machine learning research to the financial markets

    - Worked in Research team (4 people), building automated trading models on stock markets, using AI and machine-learning techniques.
    We launched a fund in Dec. 2018 using these models.

    - Worked in Dev team (6 people), building a complete automated trading architecture from scratch, backtesters and advanced tooling to help Research team designing new trading models.

    - Scientific software development : Python, Scikit-learn, Tensorflow, DotNet / C#

  • OptimInvest, via AP-C2i - Lead Quantitative Analyst

    Suisse (57340) 2012 - 2014 IT/Quant in OptimInvest R&D team, working in currency management automated systems (algo trading).

    - Systematic and quantitative algorithms, on Absolute Returns and Active Overlay Programmes.
    - Algo Trading, Research and Development

    - Scientific software development : MATLAB, C++, C#, Java, Excel/VBA

  • AP-C2i (Adrien PAIN - Conseil & Ingénierie en Informatique) - Majority shareholder, Manager

    Versailles (78000) 2012 - 2014 AP-C2i is a LLC (SARL) company I created.

    - Senior IT Consultant and worked for several clients (finance, industry), with a strong emphasis on mathematical optimisation, data science and financial services.

  • Overlay Asset Management (BNP Investment Partners) - IT/Quant

    Paris (75000) 2011 - 2012 Quantitative Analyst in R&D team.

    - Systematic and quantitative strategies research in currency management (absolute return currency programs)
    - Algo Trading

    - Scientific software development : MATLAB, C++, Excel/VBA

  • EPITA - Teacher / Artificial Intelligence

    Villejuif 2006 - 2010 Teacher for last-year students in EPITA (Ecole pour I'Informatique et les Techniques Avancées), in Artificial Intelligence and Optimization.

    Taught courses :
    - Linear Programming,
    - Constraint programming,
    - Rule-based systems.

  • EURODECISION - R&D Engineer in Operationnal Research

    Versailles 2006 - 2011 R&D Engineer

    - Operationnal Research and Artificial Intelligence (Linear programming, Rule-based systems, Constraint Programming, Mathematics)
    - Software development for several clients, optimizing their supply chain, logistics, human resources processes.

    - Scentific software development : C++, C#, Java, ILOG Cplex, Dash Optimization, JRules

