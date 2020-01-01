Adrien PAIN

Senior Engineer, looking for new opportunities and new challenges
Entreprises
Walnut Algorithms
- Co-founder, Data scientist, R&D Senior Engineer
Paris (75000)2014 - 2020- Co-founder of Walnut Algorithms, a technology firm created in 2014 and focused on applying the latest advances in data science and machine learning research to the financial markets
- Worked in Research team (4 people), building automated trading models on stock markets, using AI and machine-learning techniques.
We launched a fund in Dec. 2018 using these models.
- Worked in Dev team (6 people), building a complete automated trading architecture from scratch, backtesters and advanced tooling to help Research team designing new trading models.
EURODECISION
- R&D Engineer in Operationnal Research
Versailles2006 - 2011R&D Engineer
- Operationnal Research and Artificial Intelligence (Linear programming, Rule-based systems, Constraint Programming, Mathematics)
- Software development for several clients, optimizing their supply chain, logistics, human resources processes.