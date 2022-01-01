Menu

Adrien SPANIER

Vancouver

Entreprises

  • Amazon - Software Development Manager

    Vancouver 2019 - maintenant

  • Amazon - Software Development Engineer

    Vancouver 2017 - 2019

  • Wall Street Systems - Senior Java Developer

    Prague 2014 - 2017

  • Société Générale (SGCIB) - Ingénieur Etudes et Développement Java / J2EE / TIBCO BusinessWorks

    Paris (75000) 2011 - 2014

  • Genigraph - Ingénieur Etudes et Développement Java / J2EE / TIBCO BusinessWorks

    Malakoff 2009 - 2010

  • CGI France - Développeur Java/J2EE (Stage)

    Paris (75000) 2009 - 2009

  • Vivaxis - Développeur Java (Stage)

    Paris (75000) 2008 - 2008

