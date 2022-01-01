Adrien SPANIER

-
Amazon
- Software Development Manager
Vancouver
2019 - maintenant
-
Amazon
- Software Development Engineer
Vancouver
2017 - 2019
-
Wall Street Systems
- Senior Java Developer
Prague
2014 - 2017
-
Société Générale (SGCIB)
- Ingénieur Etudes et Développement Java / J2EE / TIBCO BusinessWorks
Paris (75000)
2011 - 2014
-
Genigraph
- Ingénieur Etudes et Développement Java / J2EE / TIBCO BusinessWorks
Malakoff
2009 - 2010
-
CGI France
- Développeur Java/J2EE (Stage)
Paris (75000)
2009 - 2009
-
Vivaxis
- Développeur Java (Stage)
Paris (75000)
2008 - 2008