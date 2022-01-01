Adrien TERRAS

Menu

After 6 years managing medium to large scale digital projects in SMEs and large worldwide companies, I launched Digitalin Consulting (www.digitalin.hk) to support entrepreneurs and small businesses build and improve their digital platforms. I focus on my clients business objectives and help them optimize their internal/external processes to drive their sales and minimize their costs.


Specialties:
► Business Analysis
► Project Management
► Process improvement
► Web design

  • Publicis - Digital Project Manager & Application Development team lead

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Application Development team lead. In charge of all digital projects

    ► Managed projects for digital and integrated campaigns from initiation to rollout
    + Regional content aggregation portal, campaign websites, Corporate websites
    ► Defined and implements processes and document standards for project management
    ► Provided technical and functional expertise to Client Services team
    + Creation of ready-to-use slides and reference cards to support team activities
    ► Optimised mass digital collateral production
    + Establishement of partnership with production houses, creation of rate-card and traffic management
    ► Took part in the creative process providing digital inputs

  • Digitalin Consulting - Managing Director

    Hong Kong 2012 - maintenant Digitalin Consulting provides flexible and adapted digital services to entrepreneurs, startups, SMEs and Marketing companies.

    ► Digital Audit/Needs Analysis: while your company is growing, you may need to increase your visibility or adapt your internal processes and tools but you don't know where to start. We can analyse your needs and advise you on the most appropriate options.

    ► Project Management: you have a great business objective and you need to create a website, a web platform or a mobile app, but you don't know anything about digital platforms and digital project management? We will work with you to specify your needs and requirements. We will select vendors with you and manage the project execution to make sure that you get what you expect at the minimum cost.

    ► Web Design: you need a website, a blog or a Facebook page to present your business and drive your sales? We can design and implement solutions for you. For websites, we usually use a CMS (Content Management System) so that you can administrate and modify the content by yourself afterwards.

    ► Communication: you need to communicate on a new product or on your business? We can assist you increasing you brand awareness using facebook pages, designing eDMs or minisites to support your campaigns. We can also produce your Flash and Html5 banners.
    We help you manage your digital projects from needs description to rollout and we guide you through the multitude of functional and technical options.

    For more information: contact@digitalin.hk // www.digitalin.hk

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb - Digital Domain Manager - Web & Communication

    Rueil-Malmaison cedex 2010 - 2013 In charge of all digital projects for France and EU Head Quarter (Internet/Intranet, Communication &
    Collaboration) - Full time consultant

    ► Worked closely with Brands to come up with digital solutions to support and leverage their Marketing Campaigns, Merchandising activities and clients loyalty
    + Implementation of Product websites, mobile applications and emailing solutions
    ► Defined and tracked Key Performance Indicators to measure digital campaigns results
    ► Leveraged eCommerce solutions to increase sales and clients loyalty
    ► Organized interactive sessions to facilitate technologies adoption
    ► Defined digital strategy for internal & BtoB collaboration
    ► Worked with Communication teams to implement digital solutions in order to enhance internal and
    external visibility and loyalty

  • Renault - Digital Project Manager - Knowledge Management

    Boulogne-Billancourt 2008 - 2010 In charge of projects in the area of Collaboration and Knowledge Management - Full time consultant
    ► Managed the implementation of large intranet portals
    ► Optimized internal processes for support escalation and data change management
    ► Managed evolutions of existing applications facing very high business expectations and short timelines

  • Eoxia - PHP Engineer / Web & Product Designer

    Montpellier 2007 - 2007 ► Created identities and graphic charts for companies
    ► Developed websites using Content Management Systems (Corporate websites, eCommerce sites)
    ► Designed furniture and urban furniture

  • Future-B Telecommunication Ltd - Marketing & Development Manager

    2007 - 2008 Head of Marketing / Design and Development

    ► Increased the brand visibility acting on all communication channels (over quadrupled in one year)
    + Brand identity, Corporate Website, newsletters, emailing, brochures
    ► Managed web projects and web applications for internal and external use
    + Agent websites, document sharing, Agent location modules
    ► Improved internal processes and productivity developing and implementing efficient and easy-to-use tools
    + Dedicated Customer Relationship Management tool for Satellite Services Business Unit
    + Online Price Manager for VoIP Business Unit: savings: cost of 5 staff members

