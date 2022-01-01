Menu

Afanasyeva ANASTASIA

PARIS

En résumé

Mes compétences :
PPC advertising
Online advertising
Adwords
SEO
Marketing digital

Entreprises

  • Mediacom - Data Manager

    PARIS 2014 - maintenant Client : H&M

  • Mediacom (GroupM) - New Business assistant

    2014 - 2014 1) Analyse de la concurrence (utilisation mxplorer, médiaexplorer, tnsadexpresse, adscope, exploitation des données sous excel et powerpoint)
    2) Création de masques powerpoint
    3) Collecte d’informations sur un annonceur, secteur …
    4) Assistance au département New Bizz et cellules commerciales
    5) Travailler sur les comptes H&M, Geodis, Charles & Alice

  • GroupM (WPP) - Digital project manager EMEA

    2013 - 2013 1) Veille marketing et technologique pour enrichissement de la base de données digitale
    2) Accompagnement de certains appels d’offres internationaux
    3) Mise en place des modules de formation sur la plateforme de eLearning
    4) Participation à la définition et la mise en place de processer bonnes pratiques internes relatives à la gestion du Marketing Digital

  • IBM Global Services - Assistant of Marketing affairs

    Bois-Colombes Cedex 2012 - 2012 1) Developing a training database for the Marketing Department
    2) Taking part in meetings with managers to discuss the details of the project
    3) Learning about HR advice tools and Marketing processes in the company
    4) Taking part in self-skill training

Formations

  • Université Paris 1 Pantheon Sorbonne

    Paris 2012 - 2014 Master of Economics

    Economics and Psychology master degree gave me deep understanding of human behavior
    in business and social environments. Graduated students can work in a vast range of fields: Marketing, Advertising, Consulting, Psychology, Research etc

  • Brno University Of Technology (Brno)

    Brno 2011 - 2012 BBA, Exchange program

    Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Business, Management, Marketing. ERASMUS program

  • Mikkeli University Of Applied Sciences (Mikkeli)

    Mikkeli 2009 - 2012 BBA

    We had courses related to different fields such as Human Resources, Marketing, Accounting etc. BBA degree gave me strong knowledge in communication, leadership, project management, maths, analyzing skills and others.

    Marketing communications
    Business Communication
    Entrepreneurship
    Cost and Management Accounting
    International Business Operations
    Web-based Communication skills
    Marketing Man

