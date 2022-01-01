Afanasyeva ANASTASIA

Mes compétences :
PPC advertising
Online advertising
Adwords
SEO
Marketing digital
Entreprises
Mediacom
- Data Manager
PARIS2014 - maintenantClient : H&M
Mediacom (GroupM)
- New Business assistant
2014 - 20141) Analyse de la concurrence (utilisation mxplorer, médiaexplorer, tnsadexpresse, adscope, exploitation des données sous excel et powerpoint)
2) Création de masques powerpoint
3) Collecte d’informations sur un annonceur, secteur …
4) Assistance au département New Bizz et cellules commerciales
5) Travailler sur les comptes H&M, Geodis, Charles & Alice
GroupM (WPP)
- Digital project manager EMEA
2013 - 20131) Veille marketing et technologique pour enrichissement de la base de données digitale
2) Accompagnement de certains appels d’offres internationaux
3) Mise en place des modules de formation sur la plateforme de eLearning
4) Participation à la définition et la mise en place de processer bonnes pratiques internes relatives à la gestion du Marketing Digital
IBM Global Services
- Assistant of Marketing affairs
Bois-Colombes Cedex 2012 - 20121) Developing a training database for the Marketing Department
2) Taking part in meetings with managers to discuss the details of the project
3) Learning about HR advice tools and Marketing processes in the company
4) Taking part in self-skill training
Economics and Psychology master degree gave me deep understanding of human behavior
in business and social environments. Graduated students can work in a vast range of fields: Marketing, Advertising, Consulting, Psychology, Research etc
Brno University Of Technology (Brno)
Brno2011 - 2012BBA, Exchange program
Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.), Business, Management, Marketing. ERASMUS program
Mikkeli University Of Applied Sciences (Mikkeli)
Mikkeli2009 - 2012BBA
We had courses related to different fields such as Human Resources, Marketing, Accounting etc. BBA degree gave me strong knowledge in communication, leadership, project management, maths, analyzing skills and others.
Marketing communications
Business Communication
Entrepreneurship
Cost and Management Accounting
International Business Operations
Web-based Communication skills
Marketing Man