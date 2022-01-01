Dr. Afef Ben Youssef is an assistant-professor in marketing at the Higher Institute of Technological Studies of Communications of Tunis. She obtained her Doctorate in Marketing from the Faculty of Economic Sciences and Management of Tunis (TUNISIA). She is a member of GEMAS Laboratory (FSEGT, Tunisia). Her research interests are in the areas of digital marketing, marketing management, marketing communication and international marketing.



Mes compétences :

MARKETING STRATEGIQUE

COMMUNICATION MARKETING INTEGREE

MARKETING DIGITAL