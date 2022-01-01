Afi Edith AGBEVIADE

English and French bilingual versatile professional with 12 years of experience in consulting with a focus on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation. Graduated with an MBA in 2011 in San Francisco (USA) with emphasis on corporate finance, analysis and valuation. Proven ability to conduct entire project lifecycle from conception to support in various industries. Possesses a much sought-after understanding of interpersonal and intercultural dynamics and team building skills. Practical experience in international organizations.
• Strong Analytical Skills
• Conforms To The Highest Standards
• Strong Interpersonal Skills
• Excellent Communication and Writing Skills
• Finance
• Change Management
• Consulting
• Excellent Coordination Skills
• Project Lead
• Project Lifecycle
• Business Process and Solution Design
• Result Driven
Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
The MINTO pyramid principle
Oracle Unified Methodology
Accenture Delivery Methodology
Human Capital Management
Oracle E-Business Suite Finance
Oracle Fusion Setup Manager