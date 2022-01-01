Menu

Afi Edith AGBEVIADE

Colombes

En résumé

English and French bilingual versatile professional with 12 years of experience in consulting with a focus on Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) implementation. Graduated with an MBA in 2011 in San Francisco (USA) with emphasis on corporate finance, analysis and valuation. Proven ability to conduct entire project lifecycle from conception to support in various industries. Possesses a much sought-after understanding of interpersonal and intercultural dynamics and team building skills. Practical experience in international organizations.
• Strong Analytical Skills
• Conforms To The Highest Standards
• Strong Interpersonal Skills
• Excellent Communication and Writing Skills
• Finance
• Change Management
• Consulting
• Excellent Coordination Skills
• Project Lead
• Project Lifecycle
• Business Process and Solution Design
• Result Driven



Mes compétences :
Financial analysis
The MINTO pyramid principle
Oracle Unified Methodology
Accenture Delivery Methodology
Human Capital Management
Oracle E-Business Suite Finance
Oracle Fusion Setup Manager

Entreprises

  • Oracle - Principal Consultant

    Colombes 2008 - maintenant • Project lead for a release 11i to R12 upgrade program.
    • Led change management activities.
    • Worked with clients to define business processes.
    • Designed and implemented core and local finance solutions: Payables, Payments, Receivables, Cash Management and General Ledger.
    • Identified solution gaps and provided workarounds.
    • Led System Integration and End-To-End Tests.
    • Organized and led workshops with key users.
    • Provided trainings.

  • Accenture - Consultante Senior

    Paris 2005 - 2008 Implemented Oracle EBusiness Suite 11i solutions for several telecommunication companies
    • Country Lead for BT France Delphi migration project.
    • Finance solution design and implementation lead for UPC Romania and The Netherlands deployment.
    o Led a team of 5 analysts for 6 months.
    o Defined data migration strategy for finance modules.
    o Worked with clients to define business requirements and process.
    o Designed and implemented Core and Local finance solutions: Receivables, Payables and General Ledger.
    o Led System Integration and User Acceptance Tests.
    o Functional lead: weekly status report to project management (planning, risks, alerts, action plan).
    o Post-go Live Support, Knowledge transfer, Key Users Training.
    o Responsible for change management activities.

  • CGI - System Analyst

    Casablanca 2001 - 2005 • Led a team of 6 analysts for 1 year.
    • Responsible for all go-live related communications and post go-live status reports to client and management.
    • Supervised and coordinated actions between team leads, analysts and database administrators.
    • Set up a detailed go-live checklist to improve the process and make it more reliable.
    • Participated in daily and weekly migration project review meetings.

Formations

Réseau