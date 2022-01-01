Menu

Afid BERRABAH

Saint-Denis

En résumé

Pas de description

Entreprises

  • EUGENE PERMA - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Saint-Denis 2013 - maintenant

  • Burton of London - Contrôleur de Gestion

    Lognes 2012 - 2012

  • AUBADE Paris - Contrôleur de Gestion

    2001 - 2012

Formations

Pas de formation renseignée

Réseau