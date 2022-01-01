Afraa MAIZA

I am a PhD student, hardworking and ambitious person who has a good sense of responsibility I am able to work well both in a team environment as well as using own initiative. And I am able to take instructions from all levels and build up good working relationships with all colleagues. I am flexible, reliable and possess excellent time keeping skills.



Mes compétences :

Writing Articles

Microsoft Word

Microsoft PowerPoint

Microsoft Outlook

Microsoft Office

Microsoft Internet Explorer

Microsoft Excel