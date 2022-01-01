Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Retail
Media
Fintech
IOT
Smart city
E-rh
Décideurs
SEO
Cloud
Big data
Adtech
e-Santé
Foodtech
Management
Martech
Patrimoine
Publishers
Transport intelligent
Webtech
Bienvenue
S'inscrire
Se connecter
Rechercher
Menu
Connexion
Afri Esaïe KOUASSI
Ajouter
Afri Esaïe KOUASSI
SAN PEDRO
Profil
Réseau
En résumé
Mes compétences :
Courageux
dynamique
Esprit d'équipe
Entreprises
Port Autonome de San Pedro
- Comptable
maintenant
Formations
Pas de formation renseignée
Réseau
Agbe Roger AGBE
Armand Cyr-Rock GADA-YAO
Emmanuel KOUMAN
Fanta TOURE
Jean Paul KOUAO
Kevin KOFFI
Kouame FERDINAND
Pierre DREVON
Traore BOUBAKAR
Vincent VEAUCLIN