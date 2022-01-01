Agathe AMMEUX

-
Baba's Restaurant
- Restaurant Manager
2013 - maintenant
Accomplish restaurant human resource objectives by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training, assigning, scheduling, coaching, counseling, and disciplining employees; communicating job expectations; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing job contributions; enforcing policies and procedures.
Achieve restaurant operational objectives by contributing information and recommendations to strategic plans and reviews; preparing and completing action plans; implementing production, productivity, quality, and customer-service standards; resolving problems; completing audits; identifying trends; determining system improvements; implementing change.
Plan menus by consulting with chefs; estimates food costs and profits; adjusts menus.
Publicize the restaurant by designing and placing advertisements; inviting food editors to review the restaurant; contacting local, regional, and national magazines with feature ideas; encouraging local businesses to hold social events at the restaurant.
Maintain safe, secure, and healthy environment by establishing, following, and enforcing sanitation standards and procedures; complying with legal regulations; securing revenues; developing and implementing disaster plans; maintaining security and sprinkler systems; maintaining parking lot and walkways.
Maintain ambiance by controlling lighting, background music, linen service, glassware, dinnerware, and utensil quality and placement; monitoring food presentation and service.
Enhance department and organization reputation by accepting ownership for accomplishing new and different requests; exploring opportunities to add value to job accomplishments.
Organize events in the restaurant.
Entertain customers during lunch and dinner service.
Indoled
- Director of Marketing and Business Development Manager
2011 - 2012
Marketing operational, communication and advertising
Develop decisions taken by strategic marketing on the field in regards of products, prices, distribution and communication.
Assist and facilitate decision making regarding the company’s marketing guidelines, collecting and analyzing information needed by decision-making from knowledge of:
-Company/Distributor: Products, image of the market, technology, culture business, goals.
-Customers: Market size and growth, market segments, information sources on the client, seasonal factors, the purchasing process.
-Collaborators: Distributors, suppliers, retail, etc.
-Context: Macro-environment factors.
Supervise sales events and its organization.
Propose actions to ensure the customer’s fidelity and to develop it.
Develop and manage the communication for the company.
Manage, create and propose artworks for the company and manage the advertising in all kind of supports.
Analyze sales of the company (all activities: shops, wholesale, projects) and report to strategic marketing.
International sales developer
Promote and sell services or consulting as well as products manufactured, imported or distributed by the company on both business market (hotels, restaurants, bars, spas…) and consumer market (mainly through online store).
Develop networks of distributors (shops, online shops, wholesalers etc.) and prescriptors (architects, designers, contractors, politic decision makers, etc.).
Build relationships.
Present the product or service in a structured professional way.
Listen to customer requirements and present appropriately to make a sale.
Arrange meetings with potential customers to prospect for new business.
Negotiate the terms of agreements and closing sales.
Represent the company at trade exhibitions, events and demonstrations.
Negotiate on price and costs, delivery and specifications with buyers and managers.
Top Rock Adventures
- Assistant Manager
2010 - 2011
Business Development: Looking for new distributors all over India and finding new international brands to represent in India.
Logistic: Selection of products to order, follow up of the shipment until final destination, packaging, prepare the invoice, generate Price List, ship the goods at our distributors shop, inventory control.
Handling the daily operations of the shop.
Advertising: Design of marketing support (Website, video, advertisement, Marketing Kit).
Promoting: Invited as Assistant of Mr Jubert, Speaker for ATOAI convention at Srinagar in Kashmir. Participating at Delhi Network and Delhi Accueil mela to promote the sports activities.
Business Strategy