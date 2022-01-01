RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Paris dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Contact information : agathe.catimel@gmail.com
- Objective: securing a position in digital marketing
- Experience in a variety of digital marketing positions including working to ensure the best online customer experience and to improve customer acquisition and retention
- Curious, easy-going, enthusiastic and flexible, I enjoy taking on new projects
Mes compétences :
Google analytics
Fidélisation client
HTML
User experience
Omniture
Google Adwords
Facebook
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
E-commerce
Communication
Microsoft PowerPoint
Gestion de projet web
Expérience utilisateur
CMS
Marketing
SEM
Social media
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Word
SEO
Affiliation