Agathe CATIMEL

Saint-Denis La Plaine

En résumé

Contact information : agathe.catimel@gmail.com

- Objective: securing a position in digital marketing

- Experience in a variety of digital marketing positions including working to ensure the best online customer experience and to improve customer acquisition and retention

- Curious, easy-going, enthusiastic and flexible, I enjoy taking on new projects

Mes compétences :
Google analytics
Fidélisation client
HTML
User experience
Omniture
Google Adwords
Facebook
Gestion de la relation client
Microsoft Access
Microsoft Office
Microsoft Excel
E-commerce
Communication
Microsoft PowerPoint
Gestion de projet web
Expérience utilisateur
CMS
Marketing
SEM
Social media
Gestion de projet
Microsoft Word
SEO
Affiliation

Entreprises

  • KOOKAÏ - Chef de projet CRM

    Saint-Denis La Plaine 2015 - 2016

  • L'Occitane en Provence - Assistante Chef de projet E-commerce Melvita

    Manosque 2014 - 2014 • Animation du site e-commerce Melvita France et du catalogue : design, mise en place des animations commerciales, création de fiches produits et contenu éditorial, veille sur les produits du catalogue (en rupture, arrêtés ou repackés), update de nouvelles fonctionnalités sur le back-office...
    • Pilotage des leviers d'acquisitions (SEO, SEM, affiliation), suivi du budget et facturation
    • Gestion et développement des communications on-line: réseaux sociaux (Facebook, Youtube, Pinterest), jeux concours, campagnes de promogaming
    • Analyse hebdomadaire et mensuelle des résultats des ventes, des actions marketing et partage des best practices
    • Suivi de partenariats
    • Étroite collaboration avec le Service Client, la Logistique et le Marketing retail (synergies cross-canal)
    • Suivi de l'e-réputation de la marque et veille concurrentielle
    • Développement de projets spécifiques : campagne de promogaming Lucky Cart, réalisation d'une vidéo "Table ronde" destinée à une campagne sur le site Doctissimo (casting, tournage et suivi avec notre prestataire Let's Make it)
    • Création, suivi et mise à jour de la veille concurrentielle

  • 1000mercis - Chargée d'Opérations Marketing Interactif et CRM

    Paris 2013 - 2013 Clients : Citroën, lastminute.com, BNP Paribas, HomeAway, Parrot, Optical Center

    • Ecoute, compréhension des besoins et suivi de la relation avec les clients
    • Mise en place et suivi d'opérations de collecte et de fidélisation (imagination et conception des mécaniques (brainstorming), recommandations/propositions marketing, rédaction des storyboards détaillés, rétro-plannings...
    • Pilotage opérationnel et suivi de performance par rapport aux prévisionnels
    • Analyses et bilans post opération
    • Gestion des programmes eCRM d'acquisition et de fidélisation

  • Nestlé - Assistante Chef de projet Digital CRM

    Marne La Vallée Cedex 2 2012 - 2013 Marques : Ricoré, Nescafé, Nescafé Dolce Gusto, Herta, Maggi, Nestlé Dessert

    • Gestion des marques au sein du programme relationnel consommateurs Croquons La Vie avec Nestlé en lien avec les équipes Marketing
    • Animation du site Croquons La Vie et des mini-sites des marques (fiches produits, contenu éditorial, jeux concours, quiz, campagnes d’échantillonnage, e-couponing...)
    • Gestion des campagnes e-mailing
    • Reportings et analyses des KPIs
    • Développement de projets spécifiques transversaux : Fan page Facebook, application iPhone

  • Weekendesk - Assistante Marketing CRM Online

    2011 - 2011 • Gestion des campagnes e-mailing sur la zone Europe (4 pays) : rédaction des briefs, coordination de la traduction, suivi de la création graphique, ciblage, montage et routage des campagnes via l’outil Campaign Commander (EmailVision)
    • Géolocalisation, A/B testing et optimisation des performances
    • Reportings et analyses des KPIs
    • Gestion de l'acquisition d’adresses email
    • Suivi et développement de partenariats (France Télévisions, M6, Lagardère, Le Figaro)

  • Sephora - Conseillère de vente

    BOULOGNE BILLANCOURT 2009 - 2009

Formations

  • Converse International School Of Languages

    San Diego 2015 - 2015

  • Instituto Tecnológico Y De Estudios Superiores De Monterrey (Mexico)

    Mexico 2013 - 2013 One-semester exchange program in Mexico City

  • NEOMA Business School ( Rouen Business School - RBS)

    Rouen 2010 - 2014 Master Grande Ecole (ex ESC Rouen)

    Mémoire de fin d'études: Objets connectés et retail - au service de l'amélioration de l'expérience client

    Membre du Bureau des Sports 2011-2012, membre de l'association Challenge Ecricome (3ème évènement sportif étudiant de France)

