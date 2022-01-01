Agathe FITAMANT

Achats/ Actions de réduction de couts/ Commerce Internationale/ Services clientèle.
Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Négociation
Gestion de projet
Achats
Entreprises
Cafom Sourcing
- Household sourcing manager
2013 - maintenant
Hometech
- Project manager
2011 - 2013
Top Inspection Ltd China
- Account Manager Europe
2011 - 2011Sales for quality control services company in China. In charge of European Country: Italy, France, Spain, England and Germany.
In charge of defining the marketing strategy and prospecting new customers in Europe.
Applied Materials BCS Italy
- Buyer
2010 - 2010Buyer on OEM parts for photovoltaic production tools.
• Buyer for OEM components on 3 product line.(Italian Suppliers)
• In charge of cost killing actions for the prototype of the new product line. “SILVER”. (Production cost: 1 million Euros).
• Project management for new product line OEM supplier’s negotiation and selection.
• Expediting on the new product line project.
Contact: Alberto Scattolin: alberto.scattolin@amat.com
AREVA T&D China
- Buyer
Paris La Defense2007 - 2009Information transfer coordination, from Europe to China, for the Gas Insulated Sub-station product line (B105-3/ F35-4/ T155-2):
• Coordination with European GIS factories (BHT/SHE),
• data collection and consolidation
• Savings control and Chinese supplier benchmarking.
• Internal purchase to BHT and SHE factories.
• Interface between Chinese buyers and European suppliers.
• Localization tool (Excel database) setting up and maintenance.
Buyer in Charge of casting and fasteners. Suppliers were European and Chinese.
Contact: Stefan HASELI, High voltage Sourcing, supply Chain, SQE Manager Suzhou (China). stefan.haseli@areva-td.com
GEDEON Marketing France
- Sales
2006 - 2007Sales for advertisement in local magazines and professional directories. Our clients were local companies for a communication agency.
Project coordinator for the design, printing and distributions of those publications.
Great Wealth Ltd Hk. China
- Sourcing
2005 - 2006Supplier research, supplier data base creation, quotations, negotiation, Order, commercial monitoring.
Clients : Leon de Bruxelles, Total, Lafayette.
Supervisor: Arnaud Dupuis, arnaud.dupuis@yahoo.fr.
ENLACE COMERCIAL INTERNACIONAL SA de CV. Mexico D.F.
- Importation and Exportation assistan