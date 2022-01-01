Menu

Agathe FITAMANT

TELGRUC

En résumé

Achats/ Actions de réduction de couts/ Commerce Internationale/ Services clientèle.

Mes compétences :
Sourcing
Négociation
Gestion de projet
Achats

Entreprises

  • Cafom Sourcing - Household sourcing manager

    2013 - maintenant

  • Hometech - Project manager

    2011 - 2013

  • Top Inspection Ltd China - Account Manager Europe

    2011 - 2011 Sales for quality control services company in China. In charge of European Country: Italy, France, Spain, England and Germany.
    In charge of defining the marketing strategy and prospecting new customers in Europe.

  • Applied Materials BCS Italy - Buyer

    2010 - 2010 Buyer on OEM parts for photovoltaic production tools.
    • Buyer for OEM components on 3 product line.(Italian Suppliers)
    • In charge of cost killing actions for the prototype of the new product line. “SILVER”. (Production cost: 1 million Euros).
    • Project management for new product line OEM supplier’s negotiation and selection.
    • Expediting on the new product line project.
    Contact: Alberto Scattolin: alberto.scattolin@amat.com

  • AREVA T&D China - Buyer

    Paris La Defense 2007 - 2009 Information transfer coordination, from Europe to China, for the Gas Insulated Sub-station product line (B105-3/ F35-4/ T155-2):
    • Coordination with European GIS factories (BHT/SHE),
    • data collection and consolidation
    • Savings control and Chinese supplier benchmarking.
    • Internal purchase to BHT and SHE factories.
    • Interface between Chinese buyers and European suppliers.
    • Localization tool (Excel database) setting up and maintenance.
    Buyer in Charge of casting and fasteners. Suppliers were European and Chinese.
    Contact: Stefan HASELI, High voltage Sourcing, supply Chain, SQE Manager Suzhou (China). stefan.haseli@areva-td.com

  • GEDEON Marketing France - Sales

    2006 - 2007 Sales for advertisement in local magazines and professional directories. Our clients were local companies for a communication agency.
    Project coordinator for the design, printing and distributions of those publications.

  • Great Wealth Ltd Hk. China - Sourcing

    2005 - 2006 Supplier research, supplier data base creation, quotations, negotiation, Order, commercial monitoring.
    Clients : Leon de Bruxelles, Total, Lafayette.
    Supervisor: Arnaud Dupuis, arnaud.dupuis@yahoo.fr.

  • ENLACE COMERCIAL INTERNACIONAL SA de CV. Mexico D.F. - Importation and Exportation assistan

    2004 - 2004 • Product catalog creation (maintenance products)
    • Market studies
    • Supplier data base update.
    Supervisor: Mrs Ledesma Feret, ltejadaj@prodigy.net.mx.

Formations

  • Groupe Sup De Co (La Rochelle)

    La Rochelle 2002 - 2006 ACHATS LOGISTIQUE

Réseau