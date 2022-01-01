Agathe FITTIPALDI

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Courtry dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Highly adaptable, hardworking, reliable and creative, I have a strong ability to work in a team with a strong analytical mind.
Proactive, optimistic, sociable I'm very curious about my work environment.
4 years in Commercial Real Estate, I'm constantly listening to innovations and new practices in real estate industry.
My wish for 2016? Find a new challenge in Texas!!
After one year in Miami working for Keyes Company, I'm looking for a new rewarding experience as Property Manager.
Mes compétences :
Property management
Facility management
Asset management
Negociation
Bonnes pratiques développement durable
Dynamique
Créative
anglais
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel