Agathe FITTIPALDI

Paris

Highly adaptable, hardworking, reliable and creative, I have a strong ability to work in a team with a strong analytical mind.
Proactive, optimistic, sociable I'm very curious about my work environment.
4 years in Commercial Real Estate, I'm constantly listening to innovations and new practices in real estate industry.
My wish for 2016? Find a new challenge in Texas!!
After one year in Miami working for Keyes Company, I'm looking for a new rewarding experience as Property Manager.

Mes compétences :
Property management
Facility management
Asset management
Negociation
Bonnes pratiques développement durable
Dynamique
Créative
anglais
Microsoft Word
Microsoft PowerPoint
Microsoft Excel

Entreprises

  • EDF - Property manager

    Paris 2015 - maintenant o Gestion Patrimoniale du parc Nord, Rhône Alpes et Sud Ouest
    o Arbitrage, autorisation et suivis des travaux propriétaires
    o Analyse et renégociation des baux

  • Keyes Company USA Miami - Conseillère en acquisition d'immobilier commercial

    2014 - 2015 Keyes Company Miami (USA): Real Estate Commercial Agent
    o Commercialisation de biens, Négociation, Vente
    o Etudes de marché, réalisation de cartes virtuelles, organisation des processus de communication
    o Faisabilité technique et légale des projets immobiliers sous format booklet
    o Conseil en investissement immobilier Référence : Martine Lewis

  • Orange France - Chargée du développement

    2012 - 2013 Orange (Paris 7ème) : Chargée du développement immobilier IDF et DOM/TOM
    o Valorisation et optimisation du patrimoine immobilier : Acquisition/Cession, gestion des baux
    o Arbitrage : Etude de marché + étude de faisabilité technique, financière, juridique
    o Participation au Comité d'investissement de la Direction
    Références : Philippe Brignol & Hervé Mounier

  • Sanofi - Apprentie chef de projet FM

    Paris 2011 - 2012 Sanofi (Gentilly 94) : Apprentie chef de projet FM : o Création d'un guide international éco responsable des gestionnaires de sites (Anglais/français)
    o Création d'enquête satisfaction - Mise en place de conciergeries d'entreprise
    o Certification HQE Exploitation - Elaboration Politiques Développement Durable Groupe

  • Cabinet immoland - Agent immobilier

    2010 - 2011 o Commercialisation de biens, négociation/vente, rédaction de mandats/compromis
    o Prospection téléphonique et démarchage physique
    o Montage de dossiers financiers

Formations

