Agathe GRENIER

Mes compétences :
SME
Carbon Foorint
Animation de réunions
Smart grid
Gestion de projet
Entreprises
EDF
- Ingénieur Environnement
Paris2013 - maintenantIngénieur environnement au centre d'ingénierie hydraulique de EDF.
Lincoln University, New Zealand
- Etudiant Chercheur
2011 - 2012Recherche analysant l'impact de l'arrivée de transports électriques sur le réseau local de distribution d'électricité (Vehicules électriques et tramway). Travaux de publications pour le journal "Energy Policy" de Elsevier.
ST-Ericsson
- SoC verification Engineer
2007 - 2010Develop Low level software and test bench to ensure right connectivity and functionality of a high complexity multimedia chip for embedded devices (Nomadik portfolio for Nokia).
Focus on core trace and debug chip functionalities (JTAG chain, ARM dual core).
Took over the activity and improved efficiency of verification as the complexity of the chip was growing: scripts for automation and solutions to simulate the debugger interaction with the chip.
Worked in various technical environments (simulation, emulation platforms). Many interactions with teams in Finland, England, Sweden and Italy (technical support and knowledge sharing).
ST Microelectronics
- SoC verification engineer
2007 - 2008
Conexant systems
- Trainee
2006 - 2006
Formations
Lincoln University (Christchurch)
Christchurch2010 - 2011Master of Applied Science (1st class Honours)
Environmental Management (MSc) - In depth knowledge on transport issues and electricity generation and distribution issues.
Environment law, Impact assessement methods, Environment Management Systems (ISO, EMAS), Planning issues and methods.