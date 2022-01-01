Menu

Agathe PACAULT

BOULOGNE

Entreprises

  • Carat - Senior Global New Business Manager

    2014 - maintenant

  • Dentsu Aegis Network - New Busines Strategic Planner

    2011 - 2014

  • Freelance - Sydney (Australie) - Event manager

    2009 - 2010 En collaboration avec les agences de communication ou RP, mise en place d’opérations événementielles (festivals, happenings, street marketing…)
    Principaux clients / projets: Playstation / Adidas / Coca Cola, Budweiser, Bausch & Lomb, Telstra…

  • Havas Média - Planning stratégique

    Suresnes 2008 - 2009 - participation à l’élaboration des recommandations stratégiques pour les clients de l’agence :
    o Télécommunication : Orange
    o Luxe : Yves Saint Laurent
    o Distribution : Darty
    o Banque : Crédit agricole / LCL / Calyon
    - Participation aux compétitions d’agence (Renault, l’artisanat,...)
    - Veille, analyse de tendances transversales : développement durable, luxe

  • Nouvel Eldorado (H Paris) - Stage en planning stratégique / New Business

    2007 - 2007 - Participation aux compétitions d’agences (rédaction des présentations d’agence, participation à aux recommandations stratégiques, réalisation des briefings création, briefings média…)
    - Réalisation de brand reviews, analyse de marché, veille concurrentielle
    - Participation aux recommandations stratégiques et au suivi de la production pour les clients de l'agence : Darty, Century 21, Manpower, Flunch, Savéol,...

Formations

  • Copenhagen Business School (Copenhague)

    Copenhague 2005 - 2006 Marketing / Communication / International Business

    Echange universitaire

  • Institut D'Etudes Politiques

    Paris 2003 - 2009 Métiers du Cinéma et de l'audiovisuel

