Agathe PACAULT

-
Carat
- Senior Global New Business Manager
2014 - maintenant
-
Dentsu Aegis Network
- New Busines Strategic Planner
2011 - 2014
-
Freelance - Sydney (Australie)
- Event manager
2009 - 2010
En collaboration avec les agences de communication ou RP, mise en place d’opérations événementielles (festivals, happenings, street marketing…)
Principaux clients / projets: Playstation / Adidas / Coca Cola, Budweiser, Bausch & Lomb, Telstra…
-
Havas Média
- Planning stratégique
Suresnes
2008 - 2009
- participation à l’élaboration des recommandations stratégiques pour les clients de l’agence :
o Télécommunication : Orange
o Luxe : Yves Saint Laurent
o Distribution : Darty
o Banque : Crédit agricole / LCL / Calyon
- Participation aux compétitions d’agence (Renault, l’artisanat,...)
- Veille, analyse de tendances transversales : développement durable, luxe
-
Nouvel Eldorado (H Paris)
- Stage en planning stratégique / New Business
2007 - 2007
- Participation aux compétitions d’agences (rédaction des présentations d’agence, participation à aux recommandations stratégiques, réalisation des briefings création, briefings média…)
- Réalisation de brand reviews, analyse de marché, veille concurrentielle
- Participation aux recommandations stratégiques et au suivi de la production pour les clients de l'agence : Darty, Century 21, Manpower, Flunch, Savéol,...