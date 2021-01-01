Pierre-François YVEN

Pierre-Francois, who first served as Marketing Director for Les Inrockuptibles (the most famous of the “cool” French weeklies: a mix of “Wired” and the “Rolling Stones”), then Director of af83media (a Paris-based digital communications agency), launched Bouddha Consulting in April 2011.



The project is the result of over 10 years of experience in the emerging fields of “2.0” marketing and communications, during which he worked with a range of companies, from start-ups to key clients such as SFR (French Vodafone), Orange, Nokia and a number of major banks.



Over the years Pierre-Francois has acquired significant expertise in the area of advanced and innovative technologies and communications. His wide–ranging professional experience, combined with an in-depth knowledge of the “tech” and “IT” industries in general, allows him to provide his clients with consulting services founded on “2.0 communications” (social media strategy, influence marketing – especially bloggers – and brand content) and on the “marketing of innovations” (business models, UX, use scenarios / personas, etc.).



Ever since he first launched Bouddha Consulting, Pierre-Francois has focused his attention on new and promising areas of innovation. His missions for the telecommunications and banking industries introduced him to the fields of e-payment and connected devices in which he now has a proven track record.

Pierre-François is on the board of the Social Media Club France and has an extensive network in the world of “innovation” and start-ups in France, as well as in the U.S. (San Francisco).



Pierre-François does not just concentrate on building strategies. He’s also a “doer” with a network of operational experts who help him to develop websites and mobile applications, organize events and PR operations, writing and filming, connecting with people and managing communities over the long-term.



