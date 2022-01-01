Menu

Agathe RAVINALE

ECULLY

Agathe was born in Monaco and raised in a very Mediterranean environment that combined seasonal homemade cuisine, growing her own vegetables, and visiting her favorite place, the fruit and vegetable market in Italy that she considers « a life tasting experience ».
Passionate about food and travel, she started her studies in Hospitality in Monaco and also worked in Sardinia, Scotland and the USA, where she discovered the true scope of the industry: independent and michelin-starred restaurants, resorts, private yachts, private families, palaces…
She obtained her Bachelor Degree at the Institut Paul Bocuse in 2014, and moved to Sarasota - Florida for a year for her internship. There, she was the Assistant Manager of the Culinary Innovation Lab; an « amazing experience » where she learned about international management, culinary trends, events and life-changing programs such as Vets-2-Chefs and Seed-to-Success.
So why come back to IPB for her Masters? Simple. Because she knows it will give her the tools and connections to become successful in bringing her projects and ideas to life. She is sure that her experiences at the Institute will give her even deeper thoughts and answers to her passion for food and hospitality.

Mes compétences :
Staff Development and Training
Quality Control
Microsoft Word
Microsoft Excel
High Level of Service
Foreign Languages
FlowMenu

Entreprises

  • Chalet Saint-Philippe - Maître d'hôtel / Majordome

    2013 - maintenant F&B Operations, High level of personalized customers service,
    Guest Relation, Wines inventories (45 pax - 2500 m )

  • Incentive Concept - Yatch Coordinator

    2013 - maintenant Personalized customer service, F&B, Bar Tender, Guest relation,
    Beverages inventories (35 pax + VIPs)

  • Restaurant The Kitchin - Chef-de-Rang

    2013 - maintenant In charge of Staff Training and Cheese Board :
    inventories, sales pitch, preparation of the board (60 pax)

  • Incentive Concept - F1 Project Manager

    2012 - 2012 Phone and email contacts with Hotels,
    Transfer Companies and International F1 Tracks, in charge of updating the 2013 Paddock Clubs rates.

  • Restaurant La Vigie - Monte-Carlo Beach Rsrt Relais & Châteaux - Chef-de-Rang

    2012 - 2012 In charge of the mise-en-place, sales pitch, fish trolley, personalized customer service (120 pax)

  • Compagnie Méditerranéenne des Cafés Malongo - Winner of the Young Professional Coffee Competition

    CARROS 2012 - 2012

  • Forte Village Resort - Hotel Le Dune - Receptionist, Concierge and Assistant Butler

    2011 - 2011 Guests requests, Room Quality Control, Luxury-Standards Service (68 # + 2 villas -
    TO 100%)

  • Le Métropole - Restaurant Gastronomique J.Robuchon - Waitress & apprentice chef

    2010 - 2010 Requirement, excellence, service and
    improvement of the technical skills

Formations

  • Institut Paul Bocuse

    Ecully 2015 - maintenant Master's in Culinary Innovation & Leadership

  • Institut Paul Bocuse

    Ecully 2013 - maintenant Bachelor's Degree

  • Lycée Technique Et Hôtelier De Monte-Carlo (Monaco)

    Monaco 2009 - 2012 BTS Hôtellerie-Restauration

    Option Gestion - Marketing

