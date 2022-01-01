Agathe RAVINALE

Agathe was born in Monaco and raised in a very Mediterranean environment that combined seasonal homemade cuisine, growing her own vegetables, and visiting her favorite place, the fruit and vegetable market in Italy that she considers « a life tasting experience ».

Passionate about food and travel, she started her studies in Hospitality in Monaco and also worked in Sardinia, Scotland and the USA, where she discovered the true scope of the industry: independent and michelin-starred restaurants, resorts, private yachts, private families, palaces…

She obtained her Bachelor Degree at the Institut Paul Bocuse in 2014, and moved to Sarasota - Florida for a year for her internship. There, she was the Assistant Manager of the Culinary Innovation Lab; an « amazing experience » where she learned about international management, culinary trends, events and life-changing programs such as Vets-2-Chefs and Seed-to-Success.

So why come back to IPB for her Masters? Simple. Because she knows it will give her the tools and connections to become successful in bringing her projects and ideas to life. She is sure that her experiences at the Institute will give her even deeper thoughts and answers to her passion for food and hospitality.



Mes compétences :

Staff Development and Training

Quality Control

Microsoft Word

Microsoft Excel

High Level of Service

Foreign Languages

FlowMenu